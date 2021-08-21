Cancel
Ellsworth, IA

No experience necessary — Ellsworth companies hiring now

Ellsworth News Beat
 8 days ago

(Ellsworth, IA) Looking to get your foot in the door in Ellsworth? Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience.

1. Field Service Technician - Fabrication and Capital Equipment - Direct Hire - Entry to Experienced

🏛️ RemX

📍 Ames, IA

💰 $28 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description ** Remote from home position; live anywhere in the general area! Excellent company to learn and grow in the capital equipment industry ** * $26 - $28/hr (Pay is based on experience level

Click Here to Apply Now

2. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to $90k/Year + $5,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Sysco - Iowa

📍 Ellsworth, IA

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sysco is Hiring CDL-A Delivery Drivers Earn Up to $90,000/Year + $5k Sign-On Bonus - Recent Grads Welcome! Local Routes - Get Home Daily We offer our associates the opportunity to grow personally and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. CDL Truck Driver - No Experience Needed - Average $813/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - Recent Grads

📍 Ames, IA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Recent Grads Entry-Level - Avg $813/Week + Great Home Time No Experience? No Problem! Get Paid While You Get the Experience You Need! Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176/Wk ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year

🏛️ Swift - Recent Grads

📍 Ames, IA

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Recent Grads/New Drivers Earn up to $60,000 in Your First Year and a $1,700 Transition Bonus! Now offering a $1,700 OTR transition bonus and a CPM increase. Entering the workforce in any ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required

🏛️ CRST - Students & Recent Grads

📍 Buckeye, IA

💰 $8,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking to Get Your CDL or Just Graduated? CRST can help! We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn $50k+ in your first year with the opportunity ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Sales - No Experience Necessary - $60,000 to $90,000 1st Year Sales

🏛️ Lithia Nissan Honda of Ames

📍 Ames, IA

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Lithia Nissan and Honda of Ames are accepting resumes to hire: Sales Professionals / Sales Associates / Client Advisors for our New, Internet & Pre-owned vehicle departments. This is a RARE ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Sales Rep - No Experience Needed; Hiring Immediately (Training Offered)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Ames, IA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Packaging

🏛️ QPS Employment Group

📍 Huxley, IA

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position Title: Packaging Wage: $14.00/hour Shift: 1st Hours: 6:30am - 3:00pm ENTRY LEVEL OPENING IN HUXLEY, IA! This company is looking for 1st shift packagers to work in a CLEAN and AIR CONDITIONED ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Machine Inspector/Operator - 3rd Shift

🏛️ Priority Envelope

📍 Nevada, IA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Level Entry Job Location Iowa Location - Nevada, IA Position Type Full Time Education Level High School Salary Range $14.00 - $16.00 Hourly Travel Percentage None Job Shift 3rd (10p-6a or ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Ellsworth News Beat

Ellsworth News Beat

Ellsworth, IA
With Ellsworth News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

