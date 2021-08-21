No experience necessary — Ellsworth companies hiring now

(Ellsworth, IA) Looking to get your foot in the door in Ellsworth? Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience.



1. Field Service Technician - Fabrication and Capital Equipment - Direct Hire - Entry to Experienced

🏛️ RemX

📍 Ames, IA

💰 $28 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description ** Remote from home position; live anywhere in the general area! Excellent company to learn and grow in the capital equipment industry ** * $26 - $28/hr (Pay is based on experience level

2. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to $90k/Year + $5,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Sysco - Iowa

📍 Ellsworth, IA

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sysco is Hiring CDL-A Delivery Drivers Earn Up to $90,000/Year + $5k Sign-On Bonus - Recent Grads Welcome! Local Routes - Get Home Daily We offer our associates the opportunity to grow personally and ...

3. CDL Truck Driver - No Experience Needed - Average $813/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - Recent Grads

📍 Ames, IA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Recent Grads Entry-Level - Avg $813/Week + Great Home Time No Experience? No Problem! Get Paid While You Get the Experience You Need! Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176/Wk ...

4. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year

🏛️ Swift - Recent Grads

📍 Ames, IA

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Recent Grads/New Drivers Earn up to $60,000 in Your First Year and a $1,700 Transition Bonus! Now offering a $1,700 OTR transition bonus and a CPM increase. Entering the workforce in any ...

5. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required

🏛️ CRST - Students & Recent Grads

📍 Buckeye, IA

💰 $8,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking to Get Your CDL or Just Graduated? CRST can help! We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn $50k+ in your first year with the opportunity ...

6. Sales - No Experience Necessary - $60,000 to $90,000 1st Year Sales

🏛️ Lithia Nissan Honda of Ames

📍 Ames, IA

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Lithia Nissan and Honda of Ames are accepting resumes to hire: Sales Professionals / Sales Associates / Client Advisors for our New, Internet & Pre-owned vehicle departments. This is a RARE ...

7. Sales Rep - No Experience Needed; Hiring Immediately (Training Offered)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Ames, IA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

8. Packaging

🏛️ QPS Employment Group

📍 Huxley, IA

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position Title: Packaging Wage: $14.00/hour Shift: 1st Hours: 6:30am - 3:00pm ENTRY LEVEL OPENING IN HUXLEY, IA! This company is looking for 1st shift packagers to work in a CLEAN and AIR CONDITIONED ...

9. Machine Inspector/Operator - 3rd Shift

🏛️ Priority Envelope

📍 Nevada, IA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Level Entry Job Location Iowa Location - Nevada, IA Position Type Full Time Education Level High School Salary Range $14.00 - $16.00 Hourly Travel Percentage None Job Shift 3rd (10p-6a or ...