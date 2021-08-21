Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

(Dodd City, TX) From meetings in your pajamas to having your dog or cat by your side all day, working from home has definite benefits. If you've thought about giving it a try, check out these positions — companies are looking for remote workers to fill them today.



1. Work From Home Sales - Flexible Schedule, Mentorship Provided

🏛️ Family Protection Center

📍 Sherman, TX

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Work from Home. 100% Remote Work. THIS IS THE JOB FOR YOU IF: -You are a hard worker but hate being stuck in a job where you cannot move up. -You currently make a lot of money, but you have no time ...

2. WORK FROM HOME Ambitious Leaders Needed

🏛️ Swann Agency

📍 Paris, TX

💰 $125,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Whether you have an amazing resume and have had a tremendous amount of success in the past, or you've never really reached the level of success you know you're capable of. One thing most people that ...

3. $100K+/Year-Full Time Sales-Work From Home

🏛️ Family Protection Center

📍 Sherman, TX

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Life Insurance Agents Wanted We've got a state-of-the-art Lead System, Top Carriers and Tons of Support! Seeking to fill Part Time and Full Time Positions! -Competitive Commissions Scale! -We're got ...

4. Insurance Agent - Remote

🏛️ DealerPolicy

📍 Greenville, TX

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At DealerPolicy, we're changing the way people shop for insurance through technology. If youre a driven personal lines insurance agent with a high gear, digital orientation and a heavy growth ...

5. Provider Relations Associate Analyst

🏛️ Tailored Management - Admin

📍 Denison, TX

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Provider Relations Associate Analyst Address: 100% Remote for now, but candidates must live in and around Dension, TX Hours: M-F, 8AM - 4:30PM, *possibly 9AM-5:30PM* Pay: $16.56/hr Contract Length: 8 ...

6. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Durant, OK

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

7. Work At Home Bilingual Retention Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Denison, TX

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

8. Real Estate Office Manager, Contract & Agent Management, Work From Home

🏛️ Madison Allied

📍 Sherman, TX

💰 $350 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Fast Growing TX Real Estate Brokerage (Member of 4 TX-Real Estate Boards) is looking for a TX Broker to help with the day-to-day management of our real estate team in TX This is an exciting ...