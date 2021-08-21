Cancel
Columbus, GA

Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

Columbus Journal
Columbus Journal
 8 days ago

(Columbus, GA) The way work happens has changed, and more companies are hiring off-site. Check out these remote positions that are open today.

1. Senior iOS Engineer, iOS Engineer, Mobile Engineer

🏛️ CyberCoders

📍 Columbus, GA

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Senior iOS Engineer, iOS Engineer, Mobile Engineer If you are a Senior Mobile Engineer - iOS with experience, please read on! This is a 100% REMOTE position but must be in one of the following US ...

2. Life Insurance Sales - Work From Home - No Experience Needed $65K FT

🏛️ Sminkey Agency

📍 Columbus, GA

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***** PRIORITY CONSIDERATION FOR THIS POSITION WILL BE GIVEN TO CANDIDATES WHO: Visit (cut and paste into your browser), to learn if our core values align with your goals. If you would like to proceed ...

3. Outside Sales Representative-NO EXP NEEDED (LIFETIME RESIDUALS)

🏛️ VizyPay

📍 Phenix City, AL

💰 $132,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Why Work Here? Remote position "Build your career with a growing, dynamic company that is disrupting the payments industry!" VizyPay is redefining the merchant service industry by providing ...

4. Inside Sales Rep / Acquisition Manager - Work from Home

🏛️ Family Tree Property Solutions

📍 Columbus, GA

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you a proactive and charismatic communicator who can "read" both people and situations intuitively? Are you able to build rapport with people and influence them to make decisions? We have an ...

5. Licensed Life Insurance Agents Remote

🏛️ Colonial Penn

📍 Columbus, GA

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Licensed Life Insurance Agents Remote $15.10 - $19.59 an hour Description Position at Colonial Penn Not sure where your insurance career will go due to the COVID-19 pandemic? Looking to use your Life ...

6. Customer Care Specialist

🏛️ Chic Soul

📍 Opelika, AL

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

**Must be available to work nights, weekends, and holidays, although most hours will be M-F 8am-5pm. **While some shifts are able to be worked remotely, this is not a "remote" position. Are you the ...

7. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Columbus, GA

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

8. Work At Home Bilingual Account Executive - Retention

🏛️ DISH

📍 Columbus, GA

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

9. Contact Center Specialist- Work from Home -Columbus,GA

🏛️ Anomaly Squared

📍 Columbus, GA

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Anomaly Squared is growing again and if you're looking to join a fun, laid back environment that provides opportunities for personal and professional growth, please consider applying. A² is an ...

10. Customer Service Representative - $20/hr

🏛️ VIPdesk Connect

📍 Columbus, GA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Remote (at-home) CHANEL Customer Service Representative provides elevated customer service for Chanel's customers via all communications channels (phone, email, and chat). Dedicated to this ...

Columbus, GA
ABOUT

With Columbus Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

