Deadwood, SD

Job alert: These jobs are open in Deadwood

Deadwood Daily
 8 days ago

(DEADWOOD, SD) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Deadwood.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Deadwood:


1. Company Truck Driving - CDL A - Local, Regional, OTR

🏛️ TDN Trucking

📍 Spearfish, SD

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Check This Out! If you would like to get in front of a recruiter even faster, go to our URL below, it takes only 3 minutes to fill out and a recruiter will contact you within minutes. *copy and paste ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Life Insurance Sales Agent

🏛️ Family First Life

📍 Rapid City, SD

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Can you picture a life where helping families is your career? One where you enjoy waking up every morning to go to work? Family First Life can help make that happen. At Family First Life, we want you ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Registered Nurse - PCU - 13 Week Contract ($3120/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Rapid City, SD

💰 $3,120 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Jackson is offering a new opportunity to Registered Nurses with experience treating medical and surgical patients whose needs are not serious enough for the Intensive Care Unit, but too complex for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Mortgage Protection Sales - Work Remotely - Training Available jp101

🏛️ The Jason Pogue Agency

📍 Rapid City, SD

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Agent Needed We are looking for a highly motivated, goal oriented and ambitious salesperson. Our main goal is to help families protect their homes in the event of tragedy. Our company promotes ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Dog Trainer Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr

🏛️ Part Time Jobs

📍 Rapid City, SD

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dog Trainer

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Technology Assistant

🏛️ Meade County, SD

📍 Sturgis, SD

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Technology Assistant Highway Department Pay Grade 5 $17.50 - 22.85 per hour This job description indicates, in general terms, the type and level of work performed as well as the typical ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Short Order Cook/Food Prepper/Barista

🏛️ The Bestro

📍 Rapid City, SD

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This job involves a little bit of everything;: from prepping food for the day, to making sandwiches and salads to order, coffee drinks and beverages to clearing tables and washing dishes. Interacting ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Customer Service Specialist

🏛️ Webhelp

📍 Rapid City, SD

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Here at Webhelp and we are looking for great people to join our team, just like you! In this role, you will be supporting One of the world's top furniture retailers as a Customer Service agent. It is ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Maintenance Tech

🏛️ Edgewood Healthcare

📍 Rapid City, SD

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Maintenance Tech Overview Employment Status: Full-time Shift: Day Date Posted: 8/11/2021 Address: 4001 Derby Lane City: Rapid City State: SD Description We are currently seeking a motivated, and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Meat wrapper/customer service

🏛️ Piedmont cutting edge meat market

📍 Piedmont, SD

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Vacuum sealing meat & sausages. Customer service, cleaning & stocking. Company Description We have been in business for 22 years. Started in our garage in 1999 and now have 2 locations. Pride ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

