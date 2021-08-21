Cancel
Antlers, OK

Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Antlers

 8 days ago

(ANTLERS, OK) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Antlers companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Antlers:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cWL9S_0bYswFuj00

1. Insurance Sales Producer

🏛️ Caleb Conner Insurance Agency, INC

📍 Hugo, OK

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Appointed Producer The Appointed Producer position provides individuals the opportunity for unlimited growth under the leadership of a Farmers Agent. You will work for a Farmers Agency Owner and have ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Machine Operator Helpers needed ASAP!!

🏛️ RPM Staffing Professionals Inc.

📍 Antlers, OK

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking for Machine Operators in Antlers! Entry Level Production team member - Production work within a sawmill which includes stacking lumber, packaging lumber and operation of machinery. Experience ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Forklift Operator - No Experience Needed, Paid Training

🏛️ Mau Workforce Solutions

📍 Hugo, OK

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forklift Operator Trainee Make $14.25 per hour with newly increased pay rates! MAU at Kimberly-Clark is immediately hiring Forklift Operators. Join the MAU at Kimberly-Clark team today to help ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Retail Team Member

🏛️ Orscheln Industries

📍 Hugo, OK

💰 $8 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Orscheln Farm and Home is an essential business looking for amazing Team Members...Apply Today! Individuals must be committed to exemplary customer service. Responsible for a variety of duties: sales ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Property Verification Inspector

🏛️ Direct Connect Field Services

📍 Antlers, OK

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Property Inspector- NO EXP REQUIRED. The purpose of the field inspections is for mortgage companies to verify that a property is occupied and being well maintained, or if it is vacant to report any ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Local Coordinator for Student Exchange Program

🏛️ Greenheart Exchange

📍 Antlers, OK

💰 $30,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

By becoming a Greenheart Exchange Local Coordinator, you have the opportunity to change the world by bringing cultural exchange to your community. Local Coordinators are independent contractors who ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. CDL-A OTR Company Truck Driver - Now Hiring

🏛️ Dart

📍 Hugo, OK

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Introducing Our BRAND-NEW And Improved Pay Package That ALL CDL-A OTR Company Truck Drivers Qualify For! Other carriers talk about what's "new" but Dart has been PAYING BETTER and OFFERING MORE for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Service Technician Trainee -Hugo, OK/ Paris, TX

🏛️ Financial Equipment Co.

📍 Hugo, OK

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Financial Equipment Company is the #1 provider in OK for cash handling machine repairs and sales to casinos, banks and other entities. FEC is a well-established company based in Jenks, OK, with ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Insurance Sales Agent - Idabel, OK

🏛️ Kemper

📍 Fort Towson, OK

💰 $68,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Role: Insurance Sales Agent Employment Type: Full Time Pay: Commission Based We pay for performance! Successful first year agents average pay of nearly $38K in their first year with the second year ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. $1,400 PER WK Class A CDL Truck Driver

🏛️ Bulk Transport

📍 Hugo, OK

💰 $1,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

BTC wants you to Drive Regional With Us! We know, as we're sure you do too, that people get what they pay for. We want excellent, motivated drivers and our pay package reflects that desire. Job ...

Click Here to Apply Now

ABOUT

With Antlers Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

