Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Waurika

(WAURIKA, OK) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Waurika.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Waurika:

1. CDL Owner Operator Truck Driver - Earn $220,000-$275,000/Year

🏛️ WD Logistics

📍 Terral, OK

💰 $275,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Seeking Owner Operator Truck Drivers! Flexible Home Time - Earn $220,000-$275,000/Year! WD Logistics, LLC is looking to partner with service-oriented owner-operators to haul bulk dairy and food ...

2. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $2808 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Lawton, OK

💰 $2,808 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Next Move, Inc. is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Lawton, OK. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 09/13/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2808 ...

3. Top Producing Sales agents / Work from home

🏛️ The Vibbert Agency

📍 Waurika, OK

💰 $115,693 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Remote Sales Agents and Entrepreneurs Wanted The Vibbert Agency Fort Worth, TX Type: Part/Full Time Want to make $1000+ a week? Start part-time and build your own empire within our FAST-growing ...

4. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Protection Life Insurance

📍 Duncan, OK

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

5. Mail Carrier - Postal Service

🏛️ Postal Job Placement

📍 Lawton, OK

💰 $72,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Mail Carrier: Get placed quickly at the US Postal Service and join one of America's largest, most prestigious, and highest paid work forces. The average postal worker makes just over $72K a year ...

6. Child Welfare Specialist I/II

🏛️ Oklahoma Human Services

📍 Duncan, OK

💰 $38,169 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This position could be housed in Duncan, Walters, Waurika, Oklahoma. Not many careers give you the opportunity to make a real, tangible difference in the community around you, but Child Welfare does

7. Line Cook

🏛️ wrights family diner

📍 Lawton, OK

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Cooking breakfast, burgers and fried food at a fast pace. Prepping foods like hamburger patties, chicken fried steaks, fried pork chops, pinto beans, green beans and Cleaning kitchen.

8. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Duncan, OK

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

9. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr

🏛️ Costco

📍 Duncan, OK

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...

10. Retail Team Member

🏛️ Orscheln Industries

📍 Duncan, OK

💰 $8 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Orscheln Farm and Home is an essential business looking for amazing Team Members...Apply Today! Individuals must be committed to exemplary customer service. Responsible for a variety of duties: sales ...