Ponca City, OK

Setting your own schedule could be a dream come true with these jobs

Posted by 
Ponca City Daily
 8 days ago

(Ponca City, OK) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Ponca City-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.

1. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Protection Life Insurance

📍 Ponca City, OK

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr

🏛️ Costco

📍 Ponca City, OK

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Retail Wireless Sales Consultant - PT MED/DENTAL/PTO/BENEFITS!!

🏛️ US Cellular

📍 Arkansas City, KS

💰 $31 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Retail Wireless Sales Consultant - PT MED/DENTAL/PTO/BENEFITS!! - SAL022136 Join U.S. Cellular, where our top part-time sales associates earn $46k or more a year! Help People Do Life Better. You can ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Production Worker

🏛️ Express Employment Professionals

📍 Ponca City, OK

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Production line worker 1st & 2nd Shift available 7am-4pm 4pm-12am Full time and Part time positions available! CALL US TODAY 580-767-1144 Company Description Express Employment Professionals is a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Retail Stocking Associate $13.15/hr

🏛️ Harbor Freight Tools

📍 Ponca City, OK

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Why You'll Love It:Closed by 8pm nightlyClosed on Thanksgiving & Christmas & EasterClear path to promotionPaid time offBonus opportunityFlexible schedulesAssociate discountsStable employment with ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Ponca City Daily

Ponca City, OK
ABOUT

With Ponca City Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

City
Ponca City, OK
