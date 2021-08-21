Cancel
Danville, VA

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Danville

Danville Updates
Danville Updates
 8 days ago

(DANVILLE, VA) Companies in Danville are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Danville:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42APJU_0bYsvy9r00

1. Award Winning Co. Now Hiring - Sales Professionals - Sales Consultant

🏛️ The Mathews Agency

📍 Danville, VA

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Sales Representative + Sales Consultant to join our award-winning team! Our consultants resolve customer questions and offer solutions to drive company revenue. We have been honored ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Class A OTR Lease Purchase-No Credit Check, No Money Down-$1 Buyout

🏛️ Class A Truckin

📍 Danville, VA

💰 $4,300 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A Lease Purchase with no money down, no credit check and drivers actually own the truck at the end of the lease. This is running reefer trailer OTR-dry van available as well. Minimum of 6 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Telemetry Travel Nurse RN - $2400 per week in VA

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Danville, VA

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Dog Trainer Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr

🏛️ Part Time Jobs

📍 Danville, VA

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dog Trainer

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Retail Wireless Sales Consultant

🏛️ US Cellular

📍 Martinsville, VA

💰 $65,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Retail Wireless Sales Consultant - SAL022154 Join U.S. Cellular, where our top performers earn $65k or more a year! Help People Do Life Better. You can sell technology or you can impact lives through ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Adult Behavioral Health Clinician, Healthy Families Case Manager/Family Support Specialist, Preve...

🏛️ DANVILLE PITTSYLVANIA COMMUNITY SERVICES

📍 Danville, VA

💰 $61,698 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Danville-Pittsylvania Community Services BEHAVIORAL HEALTH SERVICES DIVISION Adult Behavioral Health Clinician Annual Salary Range: $40,024 - $61,698 $5,000 Sign-on Bonus 15% Increase for Licensure ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Bookkeeper

🏛️ EKM Construction, Inc

📍 Yanceyville, NC

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our company is currently seeking ​a Bookkeeper to join our team! You will be responsible for preparing and examining financial records for our company. Responsibilities: * Obtain primary financial ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Event Services Coordinator

🏛️ Southern Exhibition Services

📍 Roxboro, NC

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Seeking detail oriented, customer service individual to join our team. This is not your typical office environment. Lots of interaction with warehouse and facilities we provide services in. This ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Machine Adjusters

🏛️ Double Envelope

📍 Danville, VA

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Double Envelope, is a leading manufacturer of custom envelopes has immediate openings in our Angola, Indiana plant. These positions require good basic math skills, pre-employment testing. We offer ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Digital Marketing Coordinator

🏛️ Kegerreis Outdoor Advertising

📍 Danville, VA

💰 $45,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Kegerreis Digital Marketing is the sister company to the 10th largest billboard company in the US (www.kegerreis.com), with coverage in 7 states and 67 counties, including Danville, VA, site of its ...

Click Here to Apply Now

