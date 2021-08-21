Hiring Now: These roles are open in Freeman

(FREEMAN, SD) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Freeman.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Freeman:

1. Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Freeman)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Freeman, SD

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

2. Diesel Mechanic Technician - Start at $23.80/Hour + Excellent Benefits

🏛️ FedEx - Technician Sioux Falls, SD

📍 Menno, SD

💰 $23 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Technicians (Diesel Mechanic) Starting At $23.80 Per Hour - Excellent Benefits FedEx Freight is looking for people to fill Shop Technician positions. Position overview: To provide timely ...

3. Earn $15 - $32/hr delivering packages with Amazon Flex

🏛️ Amazon Flex

📍 Chancellor, SD

💰 $32 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Money matters. Whether you're saving up for something big or you just want to make some extra money, earning $15 - $32 an hour will get you there faster. Know your earnings. For each Flex offer, you ...

4. Travel Speech Language Pathologist - $1800 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Salem, SD

💰 $1,800 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking an experienced Speech Language Pathologist for an exciting Travel Allied job in Salem, SD. Shift: 5x8 hr days Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $1800 / Week Speech ...

5. CDL A Truck Driver

🏛️ Decker Truck Line, Inc.

📍 Marion, SD

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Reefer Drivers We have been hitting the road for 90 years and we aren't stopping any time soon. Our drive is what keeps us going and our dedicated team is what keeps us strong. Here's to 90 more ...

6. Custom Applicator

🏛️ Executive Recruiting Consultants

📍 Marion, SD

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

POSITION: Custom Applicator(s) COMPANY PROFILE: Our client located in Southeast South Dakota area not only focuses on their customers and employees success, but to see success and growth in the ...

7. Grain Plant Operator - Seasonal

🏛️ Cargill

📍 Parker, SD

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Want to build a stronger, more sustainable future and cultivate your career? Join Cargill's global team of 160,000 employees who are committed to safe, responsible and sustainable ways to nourish the ...

8. Truck Driver CDL A - Dedicated

🏛️ Hogan Transportation

📍 Parker, SD

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

What's it like driving for Hogan? Think road trips, but you get paid and control the music. With over 100 years of experience, we understand what drivers need and want; dedicated routes, predictable ...