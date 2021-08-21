Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Freeman, SD

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Freeman

Posted by 
Freeman News Alert
Freeman News Alert
 8 days ago

(FREEMAN, SD) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Freeman.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Freeman:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tcUyf_0bYsvwOP00

1. Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Freeman)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Freeman, SD

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Diesel Mechanic Technician - Start at $23.80/Hour + Excellent Benefits

🏛️ FedEx - Technician Sioux Falls, SD

📍 Menno, SD

💰 $23 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Technicians (Diesel Mechanic) Starting At $23.80 Per Hour - Excellent Benefits FedEx Freight is looking for people to fill Shop Technician positions. Position overview: To provide timely ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Earn $15 - $32/hr delivering packages with Amazon Flex

🏛️ Amazon Flex

📍 Chancellor, SD

💰 $32 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Money matters. Whether you're saving up for something big or you just want to make some extra money, earning $15 - $32 an hour will get you there faster. Know your earnings. For each Flex offer, you ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Travel Speech Language Pathologist - $1800 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Salem, SD

💰 $1,800 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking an experienced Speech Language Pathologist for an exciting Travel Allied job in Salem, SD. Shift: 5x8 hr days Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $1800 / Week Speech ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. CDL A Truck Driver

🏛️ Decker Truck Line, Inc.

📍 Marion, SD

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Reefer Drivers We have been hitting the road for 90 years and we aren't stopping any time soon. Our drive is what keeps us going and our dedicated team is what keeps us strong. Here's to 90 more ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Custom Applicator

🏛️ Executive Recruiting Consultants

📍 Marion, SD

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

POSITION: Custom Applicator(s) COMPANY PROFILE: Our client located in Southeast South Dakota area not only focuses on their customers and employees success, but to see success and growth in the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Grain Plant Operator - Seasonal

🏛️ Cargill

📍 Parker, SD

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Want to build a stronger, more sustainable future and cultivate your career? Join Cargill's global team of 160,000 employees who are committed to safe, responsible and sustainable ways to nourish the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Truck Driver CDL A - Dedicated

🏛️ Hogan Transportation

📍 Parker, SD

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

What's it like driving for Hogan? Think road trips, but you get paid and control the music. With over 100 years of experience, we understand what drivers need and want; dedicated routes, predictable ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Freeman News Alert

Freeman News Alert

Freeman, SD
7
Followers
236
Post
577
Views
ABOUT

With Freeman News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Freeman, SD
City
Menno, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Shop#Amazon Flex#Med Travelers#Sd#Cdl#Cargill
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes might claim abusive relationship in Theranos fraud trial

Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes could argue at her upcoming criminal fraud trial that she was in a decade-long abusive relationship with former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani that left her under his control during the period in which the government alleges the two blood-testing executives committed a massive fraud, newly revealed court records show.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan recommended for parole

For 15 years, Robert F. Kennedy's assassin was denied parole by a California parole board that maintained Sirhan Sirhan did not show adequate remorse or understand the enormity of his crime that rocked the nation and the world in 1968. But on Friday, the two-person panel said he appeared to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy