Roseburg, OR

Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Roseburg

Roseburg News Beat
 8 days ago

(ROSEBURG, OR) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Roseburg.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Roseburg:


1. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Avg. $1,425-$1,520/Week + $5k Sign-On

🏛️ Ryder - Truckload West Washington

📍 Sutherlin, OR

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ryder is Hiring CDL Class A Drivers Home Weekly - Average $1,425 to $1,520/Week + $5k Sign-On Ryder is a commercial transportation, logistics, and supply chain management solutions company in ...

2. 75K-250K+ Sales Representative, Work At Home Position

🏛️ Virtual at Home Division - The Rocke Group

📍 Roseburg, OR

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

​​​​​​ Explore Your Future with The Rocke Group We are seeking a Virtual, Work at Home Professionals who are looking for a high-income potential within the Insurance and/or Financial ...

3. Sales Representative. $500-$2500 per week

🏛️ Harlan Agency

📍 Roseburg, OR

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Earn $125k plus in the first year. Yes, this is a REAL JOB. The current Coronovirus situation is causing a high demand for insurance products we sell. We need agents asap who are honest, ethical and ...

4. Step-Down Travel Nurse RN - $3924 per week in OR

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Roseburg, OR

💰 $3,924 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

5. Dog Trainer Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr

🏛️ Part Time Jobs

📍 Roseburg, OR

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dog Trainer

6. Entry Level- Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Life Insurance

📍 Roseburg, OR

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

7. Rural Mail Carrier

🏛️ Screaming Eagle Delivery, Inc

📍 Winston, OR

💰 $72,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Screaming Eagle Delivery Inc. is hiring a full time rural mail carrier based out of Winston, OR. This is a 6 day a week position. Duties include but not limited to casing mail, delivering mail and ...

8. Direct Support Professional/ Caregiver/CNA

🏛️ Full Life

📍 Roseburg, OR

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

LOOKING TO FILL POSITIONS IN THE EUGENE/GRANTS PASS AREA!!!! You will be working with individuals who have developmental and other disabilities who need assistance with daily tasks. You will provide ...

9. Loan Officer Assistant

🏛️ GoPrime Mortgage, Inc.

📍 Roseburg, OR

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position Summary : Assisting the Loan Officer by setting up and maintaining loan files organized, taking applications when directed to do so, returning phone calls and seeking signatures on documents ...

10. Assistant General Manager AGM

🏛️ Aaasye Galaxy Investment Llc

📍 Roseburg, OR

💰 $45,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Assistant General Manager Job Description: We are looking for an experienced Hotel Manager to direct the daily business operations of a Franchised Hotel. The Manager should be experienced in a ...

With Roseburg News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

