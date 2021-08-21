Cancel
Marengo, IN

These jobs are hiring in Marengo — and they let you set your own schedule

Marengo Voice
Marengo Voice
 8 days ago

(Marengo, IN) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Marengo are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.

1. Hiring LPN / LVN $50.57+/HR + Next Day Pay

🏛️ ShiftMed

📍 Depauw, IN

💰 $50 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

The future of nursing is now! If you're a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) you can now easily add part time work into your unpredictable schedule or find full-time nursing positions when you join the ...

2. PT/FT Weekday Caregiver - up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Depauw, IN

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

The non-medical caregiver industry is growing at an alarming rate and good, reliable providers are in high demand. Create a flexible schedule that works for you. Apply for both Part-Time or Full-Time ...

3. Part-Time Student Services Assistant/Support

🏛️ Indiana University

📍 New Albany, IN

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Department STUDENT AFFAIRS (SE-SSER-IUSEA) Department Information Student Central provides a high level service delivery philosophy and functions as a central operational unit for student support ...

4. PT Caregiver - Up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Depauw, IN

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Start you new career as a caregiver today! Benefits: *Competitive Pay *Flexibility in your schedule *Full-time or Part-time opportunities *Daytime to evenings and even weekend shifts *Live-in ...

Marengo Voice

Marengo Voice

Marengo, IN
ABOUT

With Marengo Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

