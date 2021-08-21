These jobs are hiring in Marengo — and they let you set your own schedule

(Marengo, IN) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Marengo are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.



1. Hiring LPN / LVN $50.57+/HR + Next Day Pay

🏛️ ShiftMed

📍 Depauw, IN

💰 $50 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

The future of nursing is now! If you're a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) you can now easily add part time work into your unpredictable schedule or find full-time nursing positions when you join the ...

2. PT/FT Weekday Caregiver - up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Depauw, IN

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

The non-medical caregiver industry is growing at an alarming rate and good, reliable providers are in high demand. Create a flexible schedule that works for you. Apply for both Part-Time or Full-Time ...

3. Part-Time Student Services Assistant/Support

🏛️ Indiana University

📍 New Albany, IN

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Department STUDENT AFFAIRS (SE-SSER-IUSEA) Department Information Student Central provides a high level service delivery philosophy and functions as a central operational unit for student support ...

4. PT Caregiver - Up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Depauw, IN

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Start you new career as a caregiver today! Benefits: *Competitive Pay *Flexibility in your schedule *Full-time or Part-time opportunities *Daytime to evenings and even weekend shifts *Live-in ...