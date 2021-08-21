Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Philadelphia

(PHILADELPHIA, MS) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Philadelphia companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Philadelphia:

1. Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Philadelphia)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Philadelphia, MS

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

2. Accounting Associate

🏛️ Working Solutions

📍 Philadelphia, MS

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking an Accounting Associate to become an integral part of our team! You will compile data, compute charges, and prepare invoices. Responsibilities: * Calculate costs of goods and services

3. New Home Sales Consultant (Sales Associate)

🏛️ Alta Cima Corp.

📍 Carthage, MS

💰 $166,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

SIX FIGURE INCOME OPPORTUNITY; OUR TOP 1/3 OF HOUSING CONSULTANTS AVERAGED $166,000 LAST YEAR. OVERALL COMPANY AVERAGE WAS $106,000 ANNUALLY. We are the largest independently owned manufactured ...

4. CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver - Guaranteed Pay

🏛️ Maverick Transportation

📍 Philadelphia, MS

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Only The Best Drive MAROON $5,000 Sign-On Bonus For Drivers With 6+ Months Of Verifiable OTR Experience In The Last 3-5 Years. Maverick Transportation is hiring & ready to help you grow your ...

5. Dedicated Truck Drivers, $10,000 Sign-On Bonus!

🏛️ C.R. England

📍 Collinsville, MS

💰 $1,450 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

PAY $1,250-$1,450 WEEKLY $65,000,-$75,400 AnnuallyTop CPM: 0.54 Effective Pay / Mile: $0.502 CDL A DRIVERS NEEDED 34 Hour Reset Weekly DEDICATED ACCOUNT Now Hiring CDL Class A Drivers for a Dedicated ...

6. CDL-A Company Truck Driver - New Pay Increase!

🏛️ Milan Supply Chain Solutions

📍 Louisville, MS

💰 $1,000 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Truck Driver Jobs #OBSESSED With What Matters To CDL-A Company Truck Drivers: SCHEDULED Weekly Home Time & Even HIGHER Pay! At Milan, we're OBSESSED with CDL-A truck drivers' success, that ...

7. Delivery Driver

🏛️ HUT American

📍 Philadelphia, MS

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Buckle up, hit the open road, and start making hungry people happy as a delivery driver for Pizza Hut®. That's right, we will pay you to drive around in your mobile office - your car - listen to ...

8. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $68,000-$85,000/Year - $7,500 Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ Action Resources - Hanceville & Gadsden

📍 Philadelphia, MS

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Action Resources is Hiring CDL-A Drivers Company Drivers Earn $68k-$85k + $7.5k Sign On Bonus - Owner Operators Gross $140k-$300k As one of the premier specialty chemical carriers in the U.S., Action ...

9. CDL A Driver

🏛️ Nationwide-Express

📍 Louisville, MS

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Drivers are hauling Steel Coils out of the steel mill and hauling Scrap Metal back to the steel mill in Columbus, MS multiple times weekly. Drivers pulled customized End Dump trailers with rails on ...

10. CDL-A Dedicated Truck Driver - Earn up to $70K ANNUALLY! HOME WEEKLY!

🏛️ USXpress

📍 Philadelphia, MS

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

APPLY IN 2 MIN OR LESS We have immediate openings LIMITED TIME! GET HOME WEEKLY while earning up to $75,000/yr with paid vacation and great benefits -- including Medical that starts on your first day