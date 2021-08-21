A job on your schedule? These Coffee Springs positions offer flexible hours

(Coffee Springs, AL) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Coffee Springs-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.



1. Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule

🏛️ Family First Life

📍 Enterprise, AL

💰 $10,000 monthly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Family First Life agents are responsible for meeting with interested seniors, all of whom have responded to a direct mailing or online ad requesting information. NO COLD CALLING! These seniors will ...

2. Top Producing Sales agents / Work from home

🏛️ The Vibbert Agency

📍 Enterprise, AL

💰 $115,693 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Remote Sales Agents and Entrepreneurs Wanted The Vibbert Agency Fort Worth, TX Type: Part/Full Time Want to make $1000+ a week? Start part-time and build your own empire within our FAST-growing ...

3. Dog Trainer Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr

🏛️ Part Time Jobs

📍 Enterprise, AL

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dog Trainer

4. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Enterprise, AL

💰 $57 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA

5. Retail Stocking Associate $12.55/hr

🏛️ Harbor Freight Tools

📍 Enterprise, AL

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Our Associates (part-time) support the leadership team through operational execution and delivery of a rewarding customer experience.Why You'll Love It:Closed by 8pm nightlyClosed on Thanksgiving ...

6. SALES LEAD GENERATOR

🏛️ RainSoft of the Wiregrass

📍 Dothan, AL

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Part Time, Full Time, or Weekends, In Store Promoters Part Time, Full Time, or Weekends In Store Promoter Do you like people? Do you have hustle? Are you a go - getter who wants to succeed? Do you ...

7. PART-TIME BEHAVIOR HEALTH TECHNICIAN II

🏛️ Cope

📍 Defuniak Springs, FL

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Description/Job Summary Lakeview Center is best known for its caring, compassionate treatment for people with mental health issues, drug and alcohol dependencies, or intellectual disabilities. The ...