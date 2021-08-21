Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Richland Center, WI

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Richland Center

Posted by 
Richland Center Voice
Richland Center Voice
 8 days ago

(RICHLAND CENTER, WI) Companies in Richland Center are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Richland Center:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07xTXm_0bYsvUsB00

1. Travel Nurse - RN - OR - Operating Room - $2474 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Reedsburg, WI

💰 $2,474 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Standard Healthcare is seeking an experienced Operating Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Reedsburg, WI. Shift: Inquire Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2474 / Week ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Avg. $85k-$105k/Year + $5k Sign-On

🏛️ Klemm Tank Lines - Madison, WI

📍 Westport, WI

💰 $105,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Seeking Local CDL-A Company Drivers Home Daily - Average $85,000 - $105,000 Annually + $5,000 Sign-On You can enjoy a home life and the open road with the many opportunities we have available

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Remote - Ski/Snowboard Sales Professional

🏛️ Curated

📍 Blue River, WI

💰 $2,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Work remote, talk about gear, get paid Looking for a flexible gig that won't keep you off the slopes this winter? Become a seasonal ski or snowboard expert at Curated! Curated connects people who are ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Insurance Sales - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Reedsburg)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Reedsburg, WI

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. 2nd Shift Material Handler and Forklift Operator

🏛️ Express Pros

📍 Union Center, WI

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Located in Tomah, WI Salary: $18.98/hour Are you seeking a satisfying career that offers advancement, benefits, and employee appreciation? Express Employment Professionals currently has openings for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Invoicing Assistant

🏛️ Cedar Grove Cheese Inc

📍 Plain, WI

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Cedar Grove Cheese has a part time invoicing/collections and employee payroll position open. Approx 25 hours per week with some flexiability. Candidate must detail oriented and adhere to deadlines

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Sales Rep - No Experience Needed; Hiring Immediately (Training Offered)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Richland Center, WI

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Operations Manager

🏛️ Grace Acres Farms, LLC

📍 Richland Center, WI

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This is a unique position with a ton of opportunity to grow. Grace Acres Farms is a local, grass based dairy farm producing "farm to table" products and offering reserved spaces for events on the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Hiring CDL Class A Truck Driver- Lime Ridge WI

🏛️ Pehler Trucking

📍 Lime Ridge, WI

💰 $83,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Pehler Trucking is hiring CDL Class A Drivers out of Arcadia, WI Since 1936, Pehler & Sons Trucking, Inc. has a long history with it's roots in west central Wisconsin. Arcadia, WI is headquarters to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Staff Med Surg RN - Reedsburg, WI up to $38/wk

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Reedsburg, WI

💰 $38 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Vivian is looking for Staff Med Surg RNs for permanent roles at top tier hospital systems in Reedsburg, WI and surrounding areas. Paying up to $38/hour, At Vivian, we ensure your next step is a step ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Richland Center Voice

Richland Center Voice

Richland Center, WI
30
Followers
155
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Richland Center Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arcadia, WI
City
Richland Center, WI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Tomah, WI
City
Madison, WI
City
Reedsburg, WI
City
Westport, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Nursing#U S Economy#Standard Healthcare#Cedar Grove Cheese#Grace Acres Farms#Llc Richland Center#Pehler Trucking
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes might claim abusive relationship in Theranos fraud trial

Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes could argue at her upcoming criminal fraud trial that she was in a decade-long abusive relationship with former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani that left her under his control during the period in which the government alleges the two blood-testing executives committed a massive fraud, newly revealed court records show.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan recommended for parole

For 15 years, Robert F. Kennedy's assassin was denied parole by a California parole board that maintained Sirhan Sirhan did not show adequate remorse or understand the enormity of his crime that rocked the nation and the world in 1968. But on Friday, the two-person panel said he appeared to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy