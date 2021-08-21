Hiring Now: These roles are open in Richland Center

(RICHLAND CENTER, WI) Companies in Richland Center are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Richland Center:

1. Travel Nurse - RN - OR - Operating Room - $2474 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Reedsburg, WI

💰 $2,474 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Standard Healthcare is seeking an experienced Operating Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Reedsburg, WI. Shift: Inquire Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2474 / Week ...

2. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Avg. $85k-$105k/Year + $5k Sign-On

🏛️ Klemm Tank Lines - Madison, WI

📍 Westport, WI

💰 $105,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Seeking Local CDL-A Company Drivers Home Daily - Average $85,000 - $105,000 Annually + $5,000 Sign-On You can enjoy a home life and the open road with the many opportunities we have available

3. Remote - Ski/Snowboard Sales Professional

🏛️ Curated

📍 Blue River, WI

💰 $2,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Work remote, talk about gear, get paid Looking for a flexible gig that won't keep you off the slopes this winter? Become a seasonal ski or snowboard expert at Curated! Curated connects people who are ...

4. Insurance Sales - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Reedsburg)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Reedsburg, WI

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

5. 2nd Shift Material Handler and Forklift Operator

🏛️ Express Pros

📍 Union Center, WI

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Located in Tomah, WI Salary: $18.98/hour Are you seeking a satisfying career that offers advancement, benefits, and employee appreciation? Express Employment Professionals currently has openings for ...

6. Invoicing Assistant

🏛️ Cedar Grove Cheese Inc

📍 Plain, WI

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Cedar Grove Cheese has a part time invoicing/collections and employee payroll position open. Approx 25 hours per week with some flexiability. Candidate must detail oriented and adhere to deadlines

7. Sales Rep - No Experience Needed; Hiring Immediately (Training Offered)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Richland Center, WI

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

8. Operations Manager

🏛️ Grace Acres Farms, LLC

📍 Richland Center, WI

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This is a unique position with a ton of opportunity to grow. Grace Acres Farms is a local, grass based dairy farm producing "farm to table" products and offering reserved spaces for events on the ...

9. Hiring CDL Class A Truck Driver- Lime Ridge WI

🏛️ Pehler Trucking

📍 Lime Ridge, WI

💰 $83,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Pehler Trucking is hiring CDL Class A Drivers out of Arcadia, WI Since 1936, Pehler & Sons Trucking, Inc. has a long history with it's roots in west central Wisconsin. Arcadia, WI is headquarters to ...

10. Staff Med Surg RN - Reedsburg, WI up to $38/wk

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Reedsburg, WI

💰 $38 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Vivian is looking for Staff Med Surg RNs for permanent roles at top tier hospital systems in Reedsburg, WI and surrounding areas. Paying up to $38/hour, At Vivian, we ensure your next step is a step ...