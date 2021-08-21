Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Fort Kent

(FORT KENT, ME) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Fort Kent.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Fort Kent:

1. Physician / Family Practice / Maine / Permanent / Family Practice Job

🏛️ Odyssey Staffing

📍 Fort Kent, ME

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Perm Family Practice or Internal Medicine (Outpatient) needed in North Maine. * Pay $200k plus WRVU, $250k first year * Sign on Bonus - $100k for 3 year contract (Year 1 - $33k, Year 2 - $33k,Year ...

2. Insurance and Financial Sales - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Fort Kent)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Fort Kent, ME

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

3. Travel Nurse RN - OR - Operating Room - $2,489 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Fort Kent, ME

💰 $2,489 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Coast Medical Service is seeking a travel nurse RN OR - Operating Room for a travel nursing job in Fort Kent, Maine. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: OR - Operating Room * Discipline: RN * ...

4. Dentist needed near Eagle Lake, Maine

🏛️ Columbia Healthcare

📍 Eagle Lake, ME

💰 $4,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job NUMBER: 3884 About the POSITION: * General Dentist needed, due to growth * Practice 2 days at one location and 2 days at another, just 30 minutes away * Hours: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and ...