Hiring Now: These roles are open in Homer

(HOMER, LA) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Homer.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Homer:

1. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Minden, LA

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

2. Travel Medical Lab Technician - $1700 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Minden, LA

💰 $1,700 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking an experienced Medical Lab Technician for an exciting Travel Allied job in Minden, LA. Shift: 5x8 hr nights Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $1700 / Week Medical ...

3. Life Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Homer)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Homer, LA

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

4. Client Service Coordinator

🏛️ SBP

📍 Ruston, LA

💰 $6,195 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

DescriptionSBP believes we have a moral imperative for the safety of our team members, clients, volunteers, and communities in which we serve to safeguard against the spread of COVID-19. Since the ...

5. Administrative Assistant 4

🏛️ Louisiana Tech University

📍 Ruston, LA

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Thank you for your interest in Louisiana Tech University. Once you start the application process you will not be able to save your work, so ensure you have everything available to complete your ...

6. Onsite Desktop Support Technician

🏛️ Ovation Workplace Services Inc.

📍 Cotton Valley, LA

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Role - Desktop Support Technician Job Summary Desktop Technician will provide day to day local remote desktop support, receive inbound calls, answer questions, troubleshoot and document steps ...

7. Skilled Electrical Technicians

🏛️ Craftsmen Contractors LLC

📍 Minden, LA

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Craftsmen Contractors is looking to hire Skilled Electrical Technicians for Minden, La . These are temp to permanent positions at a manufacturing facility. Must be able to pass a criminal background ...

8. Travel Physical Therapist - $1800 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Arcadia, LA

💰 $1,800 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking an experienced Physical Therapist for an exciting Travel Allied job in Arcadia, LA. Shift: 5x8 hr days Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $1800 / Week Physical ...

9. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn Up to $106,756/Year + Benefits

🏛️ C.R. England - Dedicated Routes

📍 Minden, LA

💰 $106,756 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Drivers for Our Dedicated Account! Home Weekly - Up to $106,756 Annually - $10,000 Sign-On Bonus WHY C.R. ENGLAND? * Home Weekly * Avg. Weekly Pay - $1,466-$1,862 (depending on location

10. Dedicated Truck Drivers, $15,000 Sign-On/Retention Bonus!

🏛️ C.R. England

📍 Homer, LA

💰 $1,725 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

**PAY $1,469-$1,725 WEEKLY**PAY $76,388-$89,705*Top CPM: 0.61**CDL A DRIVERS NEEDED *1 Day Per Week Hometime* DEDICATED ACCOUNT* $10,000 Sign-On Bonus for Experienced Drivers + $5,000 Retention Bonus ...