Finn Bálor Explains What's Killing Him On The Inside, Says He Is Done Smiling

By Gisberto Guzzo
 8 days ago
After returning to SmackDown in mid-July, Finn Balor seemed poised for a SummerSlam showdown with Roman Reigns after The Head of the Table accepted his Universal Championship challenge over that of John Cena. Things went awry at the contract signing, however, as Baron Corbin attacked Balor as he was about to put pen to paper. Cena would then come out and take the contract from Corbin, signing it himself before handing it to Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville.

