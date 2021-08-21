Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Kosciusko

(KOSCIUSKO, MS) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Kosciusko.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Kosciusko:

1. Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Kosciusko)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Kosciusko, MS

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

2. Single Family Residential Maintenance Technician

🏛️ BG Staffing

📍 Louisville, MS

💰 $23 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Residential Maintenance Technician is responsible for responding to and repairing property issues identified by our residents throughout the branch city market. This is a full-time position

3. New Home Sales Consultant (Sales Associate)

🏛️ Alta Cima Corp.

📍 Carthage, MS

💰 $166,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

SIX FIGURE INCOME OPPORTUNITY; OUR TOP 1/3 OF HOUSING CONSULTANTS AVERAGED $166,000 LAST YEAR. OVERALL COMPANY AVERAGE WAS $106,000 ANNUALLY. We are the largest independently owned manufactured ...

4. Body Shop Technician/Body Shop Painter

🏛️ Holt's Body Shop

📍 Kosciusko, MS

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Willing to train auto body technician/painter. Experience a plus, but not required. Rate of pay is based on experience. Must be punctual and drug free. Company Description At Holt's Body Shop, we are ...

5. Family Practice Physician Traditional Practitioner - Physicians Only Apply - Perm

🏛️ The Delta Companies

📍 Louisville, MS

💰 $18,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Medical Doctors Only Apply. A Family Practice Physician Traditional Practitioner practice is seeking a qualified physician for Mississippi. This and other physician jobs brought to you by ExactMD

6. Travel Medical Lab Technician - $1700 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Lexington, MS

💰 $1,700 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking an experienced Medical Lab Technician for an exciting Travel Allied job in Lexington, MS. Shift: Inquire Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $1700 / Week Medical ...

7. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to $80,000/Year + Incentives

🏛️ Sysco - Jackson

📍 Kosciusko, MS

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sysco is Hiring CDL-A Delivery Drivers Earn Up to $80,000/Year + Incentives! Local Routes - Get Home Daily We offer our associates the opportunity to grow personally and professionally, to contribute ...

8. Insurance Sales Agent - Durant, MS

🏛️ Kemper

📍 Ethel, MS

💰 $68,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Role: Insurance Sales Agent Employment Type: Full Time Pay: Commission Based We pay for performance! Successful first year agents average pay of nearly $38K in their first year with the second year ...

9. CDL A Driver

🏛️ Nationwide-Express

📍 Ackerman, MS

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Drivers are hauling Steel Coils out of the steel mill and hauling Scrap Metal back to the steel mill in Columbus, MS multiple times weekly. Drivers pulled customized End Dump trailers with rails on ...

10. Company Truck Driver - Solo, Teams & Trainees

🏛️ Tyson Foods

📍 Kosciusko, MS

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Back Your Success With An Industry Leader! Largest Pay Increase EVER For Tyson OTR Drivers! Call A Recruiter For Details Tyson Foods provides CDL-A OTR truck driver jobs that offer fantastic benefits ...