Jackson, MI

Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

Posted by 
Jackson Digest
Jackson Digest
 8 days ago

(Jackson, MI) The way work happens has changed, and more companies are hiring off-site. Check out these remote positions that are open today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k4PLQ_0bYsvGlF00

1. Bookkeeper

🏛️ Jobot

📍 Ann Arbor, MI

💰 $46,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Work in the office 6 days a month and the rest remote -- Join an amazing team with a great culture, as well as a great cause - bettering the State of Michigan! This Jobot Job is hosted by: David ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Jackson, MI

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Work At Home Bilingual Account Executive - Retention

🏛️ DISH

📍 Jackson, MI

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Remote Collision Call Center Rep - 1st (Eastern)

🏛️ Workbox Staffing

📍 Ann Arbor, MI

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

General Technician, $18-30/hr, Ann Arbor Are you looking to get out of the shop and into an office environment where you can grow exponentially?! Workbox Staffing is hiring an Automotive Collision ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Ann Arbor, MI

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Insurance Agent - Remote

🏛️ DealerPolicy

📍 Jackson, MI

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At DealerPolicy, we're changing the way people shop for insurance through technology. If youre a driven personal lines insurance agent with a high gear, digital orientation and a heavy growth ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

Jackson Digest

Jackson Digest

Jackson, MI
With Jackson Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

