Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Poughkeepsie

(POUGHKEEPSIE, NY) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Poughkeepsie.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Poughkeepsie:

1. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $110,000 Annually - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ Yulduz Trucking Group - Team Drivers

📍 Poughkeepsie, NY

💰 $4,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Company Drivers! 1099 CDL-A Team Positions - Earn $110,000+ Yearly - Excellent Benefits! Pay Plans for Teams Drivers: * Earn $110,000+ annually * $0.68-$0.75 per loaded & empty miles

2. Registered Nurse | RN | ER (Contract)

🏛️ Favorite Healthcare Staffing

📍 Newburgh, NY

💰 $93 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At Favorite Healthcare Staffing, we aspire to learn what thrills you about being a travel nurse. Our exceptional recruiters thrive on the challenge of discovering the perfect position for you. From ...

3. Life Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Poughkeepsie)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Poughkeepsie, NY

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

4. Diesel Mechanic/Technician - Start at $29.30/Hour + Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ FedEx - Technician Hartford, CT

📍 Wassaic, NY

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Technicians (Diesel Mechanic) Pay Starting at $29.30/Hour + Sign-On Bonus Available! FedEx Freight is looking for people to fill Shop Technician positions in Hartford, CT. Position ...

5. Hospitality - Customer Service Representative

🏛️ RECRUITING

📍 Newburgh, NY

💰 $45,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

If you are a people person and you are looking for an entry level position or career change that provides opportunity, then put your personality and ambition to work with us! We are looking for ...

6. Data Entry Specialist

🏛️ Partnership Employment

📍 Danbury, CT

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for a motivated, driven individual to going our fast paced growing luxury brand in Danbury, CT. This opportunity would offer excellent benefits, hybrid work schedule, and unlimited ...

7. Auto Glass Technician Trainee

🏛️ Safelite

📍 Kingston, NY

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

You've probably never thought about working with auto glass for a living -- you're not alone! Our everyday heroes come from all sorts of backgrounds, many of which have little (or no) mechanical ...

8. Amazon DSP - Package Delivery Driver

🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver

📍 Milton, NY

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Driver - DYO1 New Windsor, NY (Starting Pay $17.50/hr+) - Amazon Delivery Service Partners Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DYO1 - New Windsor - 500 Hudson Valley ...

9. HR Assistant

🏛️ Ethan Allen Workforce Solutions

📍 Poughkeepsie, NY

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ethan Allen Staffing is currently offering a Sign On Bonus! Earn $10/hr for every hour you work, up to $2,000, through 9/26/2021!! *must meet criteria to be eligible* Our client in Poughkeepsie, NY ...

10. Emergency Room Travel Nurse RN - $3384 weekly in NY

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Newburgh, NY

💰 $3,384 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...