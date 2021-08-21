Cancel
Fort Smith, AR

Get hired! Job openings in and around Fort Smith

Fort Smith News Beat
 8 days ago

(FORT SMITH, AR) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Fort Smith.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Fort Smith:


1. Independent Insurance Sales Representative- no experience needed

🏛️ FFL TENACIOUS

📍 Fort Smith, AR

💰 $400,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

During these uncertain times, help families secure their most valuable assets, their LIFE , while earning the BEST COMPENSATION in the Life Insurance Industry!! * You must have or willing to obtain a ...

2. Company Truck Driving - CDL A - Local, Regional, OTR

🏛️ TDN Trucking

📍 Fort Smith, AR

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Check This Out! If you would like to get in front of a recruiter even faster, go to our URL below, it takes only 3 minutes to fill out and a recruiter will contact you within minutes. *copy and paste ...

3. Sales Representative Starting At 115% Comp!

🏛️ Family First Life - Priority One

📍 Fort Smith, AR

💰 $225,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking individuals who are interested in being part of the fastest growing market available today, The Senior Market. At Family First Life, we are considered to be "The Senior Market ...

4. Labor & Delivery Travel Nurse RN - $4248 per week in AR

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Fort Smith, AR

💰 $4,248 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

5. Retirement Community Managers

🏛️ Resort Lifestyle Communities

📍 Fort Smith, AR

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Resort Lifestyle Communities is seeking a dynamic couple to lead and manage one of our independent living retirement communities located various states across the nation. This role is strategically ...

6. Dog Trainer Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr

🏛️ Part Time Jobs

📍 Fort Smith, AR

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dog Trainer

7. Mail Carrier - Postal Service

🏛️ Postal Job Placement

📍 Fort Smith, AR

💰 $72,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Mail Carrier: Get placed quickly at the US Postal Service and join one of America's largest, most prestigious, and highest paid work forces. The average postal worker makes just over $72K a year ...

8. Construction-Line Worker Up to $31/hour!

🏛️ Windstream

📍 Poteau, OK

💰 $31 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job ID:21004623 "Windstream is considered an essential business and we are HIRING NOW. As our company responds to COVID-19, the safety and wellbeing of our employees, customers, partners and ...

9. Equipment Operator - Pressure Pumping

🏛️ Confidential Corporation

📍 Fort Smith, AR

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

KLX Energy Services LLC provides a broad range of technical solutions and equipment to our customers. We provide the right people, the best equipment, and the most convenient locations to deliver ...

10. Assistant Project Manager - Travel Team

🏛️ Driveline Retail Merchandising

📍 Fort Smith, AR

💰 $39,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Benefits Eager to learn something new? Join our team for paid on the job training, opportunities for advancement, competitive benefits, and the opportunity to travel for a variety of projects across ...

With Fort Smith News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

