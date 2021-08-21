Cancel
Radford, VA

These jobs are hiring in Radford — and they let you set your own schedule

Posted by 
Radford Daily
Radford Daily
 8 days ago

(Radford, VA) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Radford-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CTjIw_0bYsv9fP00

1. Dog Trainer Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr

🏛️ Part Time Jobs

📍 Blacksburg, VA

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dog Trainer

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Customer Service Representative (4292)

🏛️ Dominos NRV

📍 Christiansburg, VA

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Job Type: Full-time/ Part Time Salary: $11.25 to $12 per hour Job Description: Great things are happening at Domino's Pizza, and we are looking for exceptional people who want to be part of the best ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Delivery Driver (4270) $16-$20 per hour

🏛️ Domino's Pizza

📍 Simpsons, VA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Ready to make some money? Start delivering with Dominos! Job Types: Full-time & Part-time with Flexible Scheduling Compensation: $16.00 to $20.00 per hour* *Hourly wages + average tip If you need a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to $300/Day + No-Touch

🏛️ Dart - DEX Part Time

📍 Radford, VA

💰 $300 daily

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Ready for a New Local Part-Time Truck Driving Opportunity? Home Daily, Earn Up to $300/Day, Paid Orientation & More! Paid Vacation & Great Benefits! Our Part-Time Opportunities Include: * Home Daily

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Delivery Driver

🏛️ Panera Bread

📍 Christiansburg, VA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Driver Hit the Open Road to Deliver for Panera! Full-time and Part-time Opportunities available! Delivery Drivers Knowing our customers can't always make it to one of our bakery-cafes to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Blacksburg, VA

💰 $57 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Protection Life Insurance

📍 Radford, VA

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Physician / Surgery - General / Virginia / Permanent / Geriatrician Job

🏛️ Vohra Wound Physicians

📍 Wytheville, VA

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Geriatricians Needed for Full- and Part-Time Careers with Fast Growing Post-Acute Care Practice Get Your Life Back - No Nights, No Call, No Weekends! Join Vohra Wound Physicians , the largest and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Custodian

🏛️ ServiceMaster

📍 Radford, VA

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Part-time Evening Hours At ServiceMaster, commercial cleaning is not a commodity but an opportunity to provide extraordinary service. ServiceMaster has an opportunity for Cleaners/Janitors to service ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Real Estate Sales Agents

🏛️ Damon Gettier & Associates, REALTORS

📍 Christiansburg, VA

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Are you looking to get your Real Estate license? Real Estate Sales Agents - Full and Part-Time - New River Valley Would you enjoy guiding home buyers and sellers through the purchase process? Do you ...

Click Here to Apply Now

