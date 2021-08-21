These jobs are hiring in Radford — and they let you set your own schedule
(Radford, VA) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Radford-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.
1. Dog Trainer Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr
🏛️ Part Time Jobs
📍 Blacksburg, VA
💰 $47 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dog Trainer
2. Customer Service Representative (4292)
🏛️ Dominos NRV
📍 Christiansburg, VA
💰 $12 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Job Type: Full-time/ Part Time Salary: $11.25 to $12 per hour Job Description: Great things are happening at Domino's Pizza, and we are looking for exceptional people who want to be part of the best ...
3. Delivery Driver (4270) $16-$20 per hour
🏛️ Domino's Pizza
📍 Simpsons, VA
💰 $20 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Ready to make some money? Start delivering with Dominos! Job Types: Full-time & Part-time with Flexible Scheduling Compensation: $16.00 to $20.00 per hour* *Hourly wages + average tip If you need a ...
4. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to $300/Day + No-Touch
🏛️ Dart - DEX Part Time
📍 Radford, VA
💰 $300 daily
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Ready for a New Local Part-Time Truck Driving Opportunity? Home Daily, Earn Up to $300/Day, Paid Orientation & More! Paid Vacation & Great Benefits! Our Part-Time Opportunities Include: * Home Daily
5. Delivery Driver
🏛️ Panera Bread
📍 Christiansburg, VA
💰 $20 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Delivery Driver Hit the Open Road to Deliver for Panera! Full-time and Part-time Opportunities available! Delivery Drivers Knowing our customers can't always make it to one of our bakery-cafes to ...
6. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr
🏛️ Healthcare Jobs
📍 Blacksburg, VA
💰 $57 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA
7. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)
🏛️ Asset Protection Life Insurance
📍 Radford, VA
💰 $1,500 weekly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...
8. Physician / Surgery - General / Virginia / Permanent / Geriatrician Job
🏛️ Vohra Wound Physicians
📍 Wytheville, VA
💰 $300,000 yearly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Geriatricians Needed for Full- and Part-Time Careers with Fast Growing Post-Acute Care Practice Get Your Life Back - No Nights, No Call, No Weekends! Join Vohra Wound Physicians , the largest and ...
9. Custodian
🏛️ ServiceMaster
📍 Radford, VA
💰 $10 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Part-time Evening Hours At ServiceMaster, commercial cleaning is not a commodity but an opportunity to provide extraordinary service. ServiceMaster has an opportunity for Cleaners/Janitors to service ...
10. Real Estate Sales Agents
🏛️ Damon Gettier & Associates, REALTORS
📍 Christiansburg, VA
💰 $50,000 yearly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Are you looking to get your Real Estate license? Real Estate Sales Agents - Full and Part-Time - New River Valley Would you enjoy guiding home buyers and sellers through the purchase process? Do you ...
Comments / 0