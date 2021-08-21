Job alert: These jobs are open in Roundup

(ROUNDUP, MT) Companies in Roundup are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Roundup:

1. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Roundup, MT

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

2. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $2113.2 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Roundup, MT

💰 $2,113 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TRS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Roundup, MT. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2113.2 / ...

3. Life Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Roundup)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Roundup, MT

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

4. Experienced Merchandisers Needed

🏛️ Jos Tuck And Push Merchandising Llc

📍 Roundup, MT

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for individuals with merchandising experience in the Montana area. The project is for only 1 week, with the opportunity to work and travel afterwards. We will be remodeling Advance ...

5. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Lanes Available - Earn Up to $100,000/Year

🏛️ C.R. England

📍 Roundup, MT

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ per Year * Multiple lane/route types to choose from * Dedicated * Regional * National * Intermodal * Mexico * Become a mentor to ...

6. CDL Local Truck Driver - Home Daily - Average $75,000/Year + Benefits

🏛️ Sysco Foods

📍 Roundup, MT

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sysco is Hiring CDL-A Delivery Drivers Avg. $75,000+ First Year - Sign-On in Select Locations Pay and Bonuses Vary by location, Apply for details Local Routes - Get Home Daily Sysco is the global ...

7. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $2,047 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Roundup, MT

💰 $2,047 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Roundup, Montana. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department

8. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $1,992 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Roundup, MT

💰 $1,992 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Coast Medical Service is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Roundup, Montana. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department

9. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $1638 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Roundup, MT

💰 $1,638 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ventura MedStaff is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Roundup, MT. Shift: Inquire Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $1638 / Week ...