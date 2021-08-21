A job on your schedule? These Roswell positions offer flexible hours
(Roswell, NM) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Roswell-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.
1. Dog Trainer Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr
🏛️ Part Time Jobs
📍 Roswell, NM
💰 $47 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dog Trainer
2. Cashier / Kitchen Cook / Team Member
🏛️ Burrito Express
📍 Roswell, NM
💰 $12 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
ON THE SPOT INTERVIEWS!!! The Burrito Express in Roswell on College Blvd is looking for dependable full-time or part-time cashiers and kitchen crew members. Must be able to work in a fast-paced ...
3. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr
🏛️ Healthcare Jobs
📍 Roswell, NM
💰 $57 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA
4. Registered Behavior Technician (RBT)
🏛️ Behavior Change Institute
📍 Roswell, NM
💰 $18 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Registered Behavior Technician (RBT) + New Mexico Dr, Roswell, NM 88203, USA + Part-time Company Description Behavior Change Institute is a nationally recognized service agency that specializes in ...
5. Behavior Technician
🏛️ Centria Healthcare
📍 Roswell, NM
💰 $20 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Start your rewarding career helping children with autism acquire the skills to reach their full potential. This could be a part-time or full time opportunity, and we provide the training to be ...
6. Retail Stocking Associate $12.50/hr
🏛️ Harbor Freight Tools
📍 Roswell, NM
💰 $12 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Our Associates (part-time) support the leadership team through operational execution and delivery of a rewarding customer experience.Why You'll Love It:Closed by 8pm nightlyClosed on Thanksgiving ...
