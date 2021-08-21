Cancel
Roswell, NM

A job on your schedule? These Roswell positions offer flexible hours

Posted by 
Roswell Today
Roswell Today
 8 days ago

(Roswell, NM) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Roswell-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42APJU_0bYsv61E00

1. Dog Trainer Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr

🏛️ Part Time Jobs

📍 Roswell, NM

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dog Trainer

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Cashier / Kitchen Cook / Team Member

🏛️ Burrito Express

📍 Roswell, NM

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

ON THE SPOT INTERVIEWS!!! The Burrito Express in Roswell on College Blvd is looking for dependable full-time or part-time cashiers and kitchen crew members. Must be able to work in a fast-paced ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Roswell, NM

💰 $57 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Registered Behavior Technician (RBT)

🏛️ Behavior Change Institute

📍 Roswell, NM

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Registered Behavior Technician (RBT) + New Mexico Dr, Roswell, NM 88203, USA + Part-time Company Description Behavior Change Institute is a nationally recognized service agency that specializes in ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Behavior Technician

🏛️ Centria Healthcare

📍 Roswell, NM

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Start your rewarding career helping children with autism acquire the skills to reach their full potential. This could be a part-time or full time opportunity, and we provide the training to be ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Retail Stocking Associate $12.50/hr

🏛️ Harbor Freight Tools

📍 Roswell, NM

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Our Associates (part-time) support the leadership team through operational execution and delivery of a rewarding customer experience.Why You'll Love It:Closed by 8pm nightlyClosed on Thanksgiving ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Roswell Today

Roswell Today

Roswell, NM
