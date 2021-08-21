Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Melrose

(MELROSE, MN) Companies in Melrose are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Melrose:

1. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Sauk Centre, MN

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

2. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $2321.76 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Melrose, MN

💰 $2,321 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Mynela Staffing is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Melrose, MN. Shift: 5x8 hr days Start Date: 09/20/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2321.76 ...

3. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn Up to $106,756/Year + Benefits

🏛️ C.R. England - Dedicated Routes

📍 Waite Park, MN

💰 $106,756 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Drivers for Our Dedicated Account! Home Weekly - Up to $106,756 Annually - $10,000 Sign-On Bonus WHY C.R. ENGLAND? * Home Weekly * Avg. Weekly Pay - $1,466-$1,862 (depending on location

4. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $1733 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Melrose, MN

💰 $1,733 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Melrose, MN. Shift: 3x12 hr days Start Date: 09/13/2021 Duration: 12 weeks Pay ...

5. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $1,733 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Melrose, MN

💰 $1,733 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Melrose, Minnesota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department

6. CDL Truck Driver - Average $80,000/Year + $2,000-$5,000 Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ Koch Trucking - Marine Fleet

📍 Sauk Centre, MN

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Seeking CDL-A Drivers Avg. $80,000 per Year - Up to $5,000 Sign-On Bonus - Great Benefits Looking to add some speed and excitement to your professional driving career? Want to stand out among ...

7. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $1,610 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Melrose, MN

💰 $1,610 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Melrose, Minnesota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department

8. CDL Truck Driver - Average $80,000/Year + Excellent Benefits

🏛️ Schuster Co

📍 Sauk Centre, MN

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Truck Drivers Average $80,000 Yearly - Great Home Time - Excellent Benefits Interested in driving for Schuster Co? Apply Now! Pay & Benefits: * Average $80,000 yearly

9. Mechanical Assembler

🏛️ Felling Trailers

📍 Sauk Centre, MN

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Summary: The Assembler is responsible for the final assembly of trailers to meet quality standards and production deadlines. Essential Specific Job Duties: * Reads and interprets blueprints, shop ...

10. Shipping Clerk/Warehouse

🏛️ Slidegood, Inc.

📍 Avon, MN

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Slidegood Inc is a recycled automotive parts dealer located in Avon. We specialize in Nissan, Infiniti, Mazda, Honda, Audi, and BMW- 99% of our business is done online. We are a small family owned ...