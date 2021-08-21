Cancel
Indian Lake, NY

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Indian Lake

Indian Lake Post
 8 days ago

(INDIAN LAKE, NY) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Indian Lake companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Indian Lake:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41hfzf_0bYsv3N300

1. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Newcomb, NY

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Title Clerk

🏛️ Knight Automotive

📍 Warren County, NY

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our company is currently seeking ​a Title Clerk & Accounts Receivable to join our team! You will be responsible for preparing and examining financial records for our company. Responsibilities

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Principal Account Clerk

🏛️ Town of Long Lake

📍 Long Lake, NY

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Principal Account Clerk TOWN OF LONG LAKE, NEW YORKPrincipal Account Clerk This position reports to the Confidential Secretary to the Supervisor and is primarily responsible for maintaining all ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Housekeeper

🏛️ Vacasa

📍 Chestertown, NY

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Why Vacasa We started with just one home and an idea: to bring homeowners and renters together with smart technology and caring local teams. Today, we're the largest full-service vacation rental ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Chef For Summer Sleepaway Camp

🏛️ Long Lake Camp For The Arts

📍 Long Lake, NY

💰 $1,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our sleepaway summer camp in the heart of the Adirondack Park is looking to hire a Chef for summer 2021, and hopefully to return for many summers more. We are looking for a Chef who can manage all ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Licensed Practical Nurse | LPN | GERI (Contract)

🏛️ Favorite Healthcare Staffing

📍 North Creek, NY

💰 $45 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At Favorite Healthcare Staffing, we aspire to learn what thrills you about being a travel nurse. Our exceptional recruiters thrive on the challenge of discovering the perfect position for you. From ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Service Technician

🏛️ North Street Power Sports Corp

📍 Old Forge, NY

💰 $23 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

North Street Power Sports Corp is currently seeking a full-time Service Technician for our store in Old Forge, NY selling a full line of Cub Cadet and Stihl products. We retail quality OEM products ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Travel Physical Therapist - $1800 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 North Creek, NY

💰 $1,800 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking an experienced Physical Therapist for an exciting Travel Allied job in North Creek, NY. Shift: Inquire Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $1800 / Week Physical ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/21/2021, Top Pay, Great Benefits

🏛️ U.S. Xpress (Combo)

📍 Newcomb, NY

💰 $165,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. XPRESS IS HIRING SOLO & TEAM DRIVERS Home Weekly or Daily Dedicated Routes Available Up to $12,000 in First Year Bonuses Apply Now! DEDICATED DRIVERS Opportunities may be available with SIGN-ON ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 08/21/2021, Earn Up to $2.4k Every 2 Weeks

🏛️ Dart - Company Drivers

📍 Newcomb, NY

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Truck Drivers! Introducing our BRAND-NEW and improved pay package that ALL CDL-A OTR Company Truck Drivers qualify for! Earn up to 55 CPM - Up to $2,400 Bi-Weekly Pay Other carriers ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

Indian Lake Post

Indian Lake Post

Indian Lake, NY
With Indian Lake Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

