Joes, CO

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Joes

Joes Today
Joes Today
 8 days ago

(JOES, CO) Companies in Joes are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Joes:


1. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Average $75,000/Year + $2,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Koch Trucking - Dedicated

📍 Joes, CO

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Seeking CDL-A Dedicated Drivers Earn Up To 63 CPM Starting Pay - $2,000 Sign-On - Excellent Benefits Dedicated Openings In Your Area Koch Trucking is looking to hire professional CDL-A truck ...

2. Laboratory Technologist

🏛️ Yuma District Hospital

📍 Yuma, CO

💰 $76,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Medical Technologist/Technician Medical Technologist/Technician coordinates daily activities in performing technical and sophisticated testing procedures to obtain timely and accurate clinical data ...

3. Maintenance Runner

🏛️ Vacasa

📍 Stratton, CO

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

What We're Looking For We are currently looking for a Maintenance Runner with a knack for fixing things to help out our guests. The Maintenance Runner position will assist in the maintenance needs of ...

4. Outside Sales Representative

🏛️ Holthaus Agency

📍 Yuma, CO

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a growth minded Outside Sales Rep to help our organization continue record growth. You will have the opportunity to make a significant and direct impact with our clients while ...

5. Service Technician

🏛️ 21st Century Equipment LLC

📍 Yuma, CO

💰 $33 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

21st Century Equipment LLC in Yuma, Colorado is now accepting applications for experienced Service Technicians. Minimum 1-5 years' experience in agriculture diesel technology. Basic knowledge of ...

6. Parts Sales Specialist

🏛️ 21st Century Equipment LLC

📍 Yuma, CO

💰 $42,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

21st Century Equipment in Yuma, CO is now accepting applications for a Parts Sales Specialist . Preferred applicants will have experience in agricultural parts sales but will train the right ...

7. Feed Truck Driver

🏛️ Five Rivers Cattle, LLC

📍 Yuma, CO

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

JOB TITLE: Feed Truck Driver REPORTS TO: Feed Department Manager FLSA STATUS: Hourly, Ag-exempt FUNCTION: Transports and delivers finished feed to cattle daily by performing the following duties

Joes Today

Joes Today

Joes, CO
With Joes Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

