Start immediately with these jobs in Bliss

(Bliss, ID) The only thing more exciting than a new job is one you can start right away. These Bliss-area companies are looking for people who can start right away.



1. Dog Trainer Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr

🏛️ Part Time Jobs

📍 Twin Falls, ID

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dog Trainer

2. Production Worker

🏛️ IES Custom Staffing

📍 Jerome, ID

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

IES Custom Staffing is hiring immediately for Production Associates in Jerome, ID! The position will be working production in the mill. The trained employee is responsible for: * Receiving * Bagging ...

3. Restaurant Team Member- Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Cafe Rio

📍 Twin Falls, ID

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Company: Cafe Rio Inc. Position: Restaurant Team Member Department: Team Member Req #: 6054421 Location: 835 Blue Lake Blvd North Up to $10.50 / HR Stop in for an in-person interview from 2-4:30 PM ...

4. Machine Operator

🏛️ Hilex-Poly

📍 Jerome, ID

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***Hiring Immediately*** Come work for the Hilex Poly, Novolex team! Competitive Pay with a Pay for Skill Program, Shift Schedule Flexibility 12 Hour Shifts, Every other Weekend Off. Great Benefits HSA ...

5. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr

🏛️ Costco

📍 Twin Falls, ID

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...

6. CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Earn up to $130K a Year!

🏛️ Western Express

📍 Twin Falls, ID

💰 $130,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Flatbed Drivers! Earn up to $130,000/yr or more! CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 877-890-9882 Western Express has immediate openings for company drivers and driver trainers in ...

7. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Twin Falls, ID

💰 $57 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA

8. Entry-Level Production Operator

🏛️ Spears Manufacturing

📍 Jerome, ID

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Spears Manufacturing headquartered in Sylmar California, a world leader in the manufacturing and distribution of plastic valves, fittings, and pipe since 1969. We have immediate openings for Entry ...

9. Sales Rep - No Experience Needed; Hiring Immediately (Training Offered)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Jerome, ID

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

10. Powder Blend Operator

🏛️ Ascend Staffing

📍 Gooding, ID

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you looking for a company that is hiring Immediately? If so, this job is for you! We are now hiring immediately for our Full Time Assembly Worker job in Twin Falls, . The pay rate is $17.75 per ...