Job alert: These Colville jobs are accepting applications

(COLVILLE, WA) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Colville.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Colville:

1. Need CDL Truck Driver, 08/21/2021, Average $63,251/Year, $5k Sign-On

🏛️ TWT Refrigerated Service

📍 Kettle Falls, WA

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Refrigerated Truck Drivers Average $63,251 Yearly - $5K Sign-On Bonus Offer - Excellent Benefits Now Hiring For: * Experienced CDL-A Drivers * Regional Routes Available * Great Home ...

2. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $4005 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Colville, WA

💰 $4,005 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Colville, WA. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $4005 ...

3. Entry Level- Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Life Insurance

📍 Colville, WA

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

4. Customer Service Representative - $750 Sign-On Bonus!

🏛️ Aston Carter

📍 Colville, WA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description: Provide excellent customer service over the phone Maintain accurate records for clients Perform data entry Provide answers to customer questions Follow up on frequent incoming questions ...

5. Parent to Parent Coordinator- Stevens & Pend Oreille Counties

🏛️ THE ARC OF SPOKANE

📍 Chewelah, WA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Parent to Parent Coordinator of Stevens & Pend Oreille Counties Are you a parent or family member with a child with intellectual or developmental disabilities? Do you want a position to be a voice of ...

6. Package Sorter - Night Shifts ($2,000 Sign On Bonus)

🏛️ Amazon Workforce Staffing

📍 Chewelah, WA

💰 $100 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Shifts: Overnight, Early Morning, Day, Evening, Weekend Location: Spokane, WA Hourly pay rate : Up to $17.50 ...

7. Deputy Auditor (Customer Engagement ) (Eligible for WorkSource On-the-Job-Training)

🏛️ Stevens County

📍 Colville, WA

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Deputy Auditor - Customer Engagement: Eligible for WorkSource On the Job Training Deputy Auditor - Customer Engagement (On-the-Job-Training Eligible): The Stevens County Auditor's office has TWO ...

8. Bus Driver

🏛️ Bellair Charters and Airporter

📍 Kettle Falls, WA

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

JOB DESCRIPTION (OVERVIEW) Bellair Charters / Airporter Shuttle is a transportation company humbly serving our passengers by delivering an extraordinarily safe, reliable and friendly travel ...

9. Retail Merchandiser - Part Time - Chewelah, WA

🏛️ tngretail

📍 Colville, WA

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description TNG Retail Services is Now Hiring! Join us as a Retail Merchandiser. This position fits well for those who want planned-out weeks with daily schedules you set yourself. As a Retail ...

10. Lead Dispatcher

🏛️ First Student

📍 Colville, WA

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring a Lead Dispatcher in Colville At First Student, our Dispatchers are a constant reflection of our company's commitment to safety and customer service. The Dispatcher is responsible for ...