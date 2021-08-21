Hiring Now: These roles are open in Elko

(ELKO, NV) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Elko companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Elko:

1. Travel Nurse - RN - LD - Labor and Delivery - $2131.47 / Week

Job Description:

Host Healthcare is seeking an experienced Labor and Delivery Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Elko, NV. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2131.47 ...

2. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn Up to $106,756/Year + Benefits

Job Description:

Now Hiring Drivers for Our Dedicated Account! Home Weekly - Up to $106,756 Annually - $10,000 Sign-On Bonus WHY C.R. ENGLAND? * Home Weekly * Avg. Weekly Pay - $1,466-$1,862 (depending on location

3. Not for the Lazy!! - Virtual Field Sales Agent - Remote Work - Mortgage Protection Insurance

Job Description:

Are you tired of working for someone else, building their dream while you sacrifice your own? Do you dream of the day quality family time not only means something, but HAPPENS? Would you love to find ...

4. Travel Registered Respiratory Therapist - $1600 / Week

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking an experienced Registered Respiratory Therapist for an exciting Travel Allied job in Elko, NV. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $1600 / Week ...

5. Insurance and Financial Sales - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Elko)

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

6. North Field Mechanic

Job Description:

North Field Mechanic (Elko, NV)Western contractor to the mining industry has an opening for an experienced Field Mechanic. This position is based in Elko, NV. Requirements include: No DUI within the ...

7. Entry Level Positions - Customer Service Experience Required

Job Description:

Our company is looking to hire 4 new team members by the end of the week. We provide full training from the ground up, great pay and benefits, and we offer a service that you can feel good about

8. Family Support Worker - Patient Care technician

Job Description:

We are seeking Nurse Assistants/ Patient Care Assistant for our Family Support Worker / Family Support Specialist position in Elko, NV * Rapid Start Date Available * $15.67 per hour * Full benefits ...

9. Facility Worker

Job Description:

The ECVA seeks qualified applicants to join its team as Facility Worker. This position ensures ECVA facilities and grounds are cleaned, maintained and set up to meet the needs of clients. Duties ...

10. Diesel Mechanic

Job Description:

Redi Services is seeking a hard-working, reliable, organized candidate to fill a Heavy Equipment/Diesel/Fleet Mechanic position for our operations based out of Elko, NV. * Ideal candidate will be ...