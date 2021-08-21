Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elko, NV

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Elko

Posted by 
Elko Updates
Elko Updates
 8 days ago

(ELKO, NV) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Elko companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Elko:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jBUrP_0bYsujGp00

1. Travel Nurse - RN - LD - Labor and Delivery - $2131.47 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Elko, NV

💰 $2,131 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Host Healthcare is seeking an experienced Labor and Delivery Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Elko, NV. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2131.47 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn Up to $106,756/Year + Benefits

🏛️ C.R. England - Dedicated Routes

📍 Elko, NV

💰 $106,756 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Drivers for Our Dedicated Account! Home Weekly - Up to $106,756 Annually - $10,000 Sign-On Bonus WHY C.R. ENGLAND? * Home Weekly * Avg. Weekly Pay - $1,466-$1,862 (depending on location

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Not for the Lazy!! - Virtual Field Sales Agent - Remote Work - Mortgage Protection Insurance

🏛️ The Jackson Insurance Group at Quility Holdings LLC

📍 Elko, NV

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you tired of working for someone else, building their dream while you sacrifice your own? Do you dream of the day quality family time not only means something, but HAPPENS? Would you love to find ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Travel Registered Respiratory Therapist - $1600 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Elko, NV

💰 $1,600 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking an experienced Registered Respiratory Therapist for an exciting Travel Allied job in Elko, NV. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $1600 / Week ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Insurance and Financial Sales - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Elko)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Elko, NV

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. North Field Mechanic

🏛️ Southwest Energy LLC

📍 Elko, NV

💰 $33 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

North Field Mechanic (Elko, NV)Western contractor to the mining industry has an opening for an experienced Field Mechanic. This position is based in Elko, NV. Requirements include: No DUI within the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Entry Level Positions - Customer Service Experience Required

🏛️ WS Partners of GA

📍 Elko, NV

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our company is looking to hire 4 new team members by the end of the week. We provide full training from the ground up, great pay and benefits, and we offer a service that you can feel good about

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Family Support Worker - Patient Care technician

🏛️ Reliable Health Care Services

📍 Elko, NV

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking Nurse Assistants/ Patient Care Assistant for our Family Support Worker / Family Support Specialist position in Elko, NV * Rapid Start Date Available * $15.67 per hour * Full benefits ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Facility Worker

🏛️ Elko Convention & Visitors Authority

📍 Elko, NV

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The ECVA seeks qualified applicants to join its team as Facility Worker. This position ensures ECVA facilities and grounds are cleaned, maintained and set up to meet the needs of clients. Duties ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Diesel Mechanic

🏛️ Redi Services LLC

📍 Elko, NV

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Redi Services is seeking a hard-working, reliable, organized candidate to fill a Heavy Equipment/Diesel/Fleet Mechanic position for our operations based out of Elko, NV. * Ideal candidate will be ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Elko Updates

Elko Updates

Elko, NV
118
Followers
406
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

With Elko Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elko, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Nursing#U S Economy#Home Weekly#Quility Holdings Llc Elko#Med Travelers#Nv#Ecva#Redi Services
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Jobsaudacy.com

The ‘Great Resignation’ continues: 55% of Americans looking for new jobs

(KRLD Newsradio) — As the coronavirus pandemic continues, most workers in the U.S. say they don’t plan to keep their current job and they are currently looking for another. Bankrate’s August jobseeker survey published this week showed 55% of working Americans who are currently employed are looking to get a...
JobsPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

55% of Those in the Workforce Likely to Search for a New Job in the Next 12 Months

New York – August 23, 2021 –– Just ahead of Labor Day, a new Bankrate survey finds most Americans (55%) who are either employed or looking for work — otherwise thought of as being in the workforce — are likely to look for a job in the next 12 months. This includes over three-quarters (77%) […] The post 55% of Those in the Workforce Likely to Search for a New Job in the Next 12 Months appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Washington StateOlympian

About to lose unemployment benefits next month? Washington won’t keep the program going

When Washington state’s big federally funded unemployment programs end next month, the state will not keep them going, Gov. Jay Inslee’s office said Wednesday. “The state does not plan to create any additional fund to extend claims beyond existing programs. Our attention is focused on supporting Washingtonians with reemployment and increasing vaccination to ensure our economic recovery continues,” said spokesman Mike Faulk.
San Antonio, TXexpressnews.com

Krugman: Ending unemployment checks didn't create jobs

Last Friday, as the clock ticked toward 10 a.m., many labor economists were poised at their keyboards like runners about to do a 100-yard sprint. You see, the Bureau of Labor Statistics was scheduled to release its latest monthly report on state employment and unemployment, and everyone wanted to crunch the numbers and learn what they showed.
Economythechronicleonline.com

Business: Recruiting and retention in a tight labor market

Oregon’s economy is continuing to recover and change rapidly. At 16 months past the initial pandemic recession downturn, Oregon regained nearly two out of three jobs lost in spring 2020. In the first six months of 2021, Oregon employers added about the same number of jobs as in the 22 months leading up to the pandemic.
Colorado Statecoloradosun.com

What’s Working: There are more job openings than Coloradans on unemployment. Matchmaking isn’t easy.

The pandemic has created an out-of-balance workforce, and there could be more big changes next month. On one hand, somewhere around 100,000 Coloradans will stop receiving weekly unemployment checks after Sept. 4, when federal pandemic benefits end. On the other, thousands of employers are trying to fill 126,773 jobs, the state’s official job board showed Friday.
Grocery & Supermaketthepennyhoarder.com

Teenagers in Big Demand for These Higher Paying Jobs

There may be no better time than now to be a teenager looking for a job. Many businesses are scrambling to find workers to fill spots that were held by adults, pre-pandemic. Those adults haven’t returned to the workforce yet, or at least they aren’t going back to their old jobs. It’s retail and hospitality industries that are hurting the most and teens are coming to the rescue.
Healthcitizensjournal.us

Gab Launches Brand-New Job Board To Help Unvaccinated Americans

While vaccine mandates continue to sweep the nation in connection the fight against COVID-19, the free-speech social-media site Gab.com on Tuesday launched a “No Vax Mandate Job Board” to help American employers and workers who want nothing to do with the shots. “Is your current employer forcing you to inject...
Michigan Statewinsightgrocerybusiness.com

Consumer Sentiment Collapsed in August, Finds U of Mich. Survey

The resurgent COVID-19 pandemic and higher retail prices took a toll on U.S. consumers' confidence in August, with consumer sentiment tumbling to a level not seen in a decade, according to data from the University of Michigan. The university's Index of Consumer Sentiment stood at 70.3 in August, down 13.4%...
Economytribuneledgernews.com

Chicago Fed survey shows employees returning to workplaces

(The Center Square) – A survey from the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago shows workers in the goods and service industries are starting to return to the office. Thomas Walstrum and May Tysinger conducted the survey from July 12 through July 16. The survey recorded the changes in the percentage of workers from the goods and service sectors working from home at the outset of the pandemic and after the vaccine rollout.
Jobstechgig.com

8 Effective job search tips in the competitive market

Getting a new job in the post-COVID-19 job market is about really selling yourself to a potential employer. Also, why should they pick you over other applicants? There is always a competition to stand out from the crowd and secure a long-term job. Therefore, one would always need a new and smarter approach to job hunting.
SocietyOdessa American

THE ECONOMIST: Diversity

Newly released Census data indicates that the U.S. population is becoming increasingly diverse. The most prevalent racial or ethnic group was the White alone non-Hispanic population at 57.8%, down from 63.7% in 2010. The Hispanic or Latino population was the second largest, comprising 18.7% of the total, while the Black or African American alone population was third at 12.1%.
Chicago, ILwmay.com

Chicago Fed survey shows employees returning to workplaces

(The Center Square) – A survey from the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago shows workers in the goods and service industries are starting to return to the office. Thomas Walstrum and May Tysinger conducted the survey from July 12 through July 16. The survey recorded the changes in the percentage of workers from the goods and service sectors working from home at the outset of the pandemic and after the vaccine rollout.
Chicago, ILillinoisnewsnow.com

Chicago Fed survey shows employees returning to workplaces

(The Center Square) – A survey from the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago shows workers in the goods and service industries are starting to return to the office. Thomas Walstrum and May Tysinger conducted the survey from July 12 through July 16. The survey recorded the changes in the percentage of workers from the goods and service sectors working from home at the outset of the pandemic and after the vaccine rollout.

Comments / 0

Community Policy