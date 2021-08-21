Cancel
Fresno, CA

These jobs are hiring in Fresno — and they let you set your own schedule

Fresno Bulletin
 8 days ago

(Fresno, CA) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Fresno-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.

1. Cashier/Customer Service

🏛️ Sportsman's Warehouse

📍 Fresno, CA

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Cashier/Customer Service Fresno , CA Apply Now! Details ID: 13437 Posted: 03/22/2021 Expires: 08/31/2021 Department: Customer Service Shift Info Type: Part-time Shift(s): Varies Hours: Varies Wage ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Seasonal Retail Team Member - Fresno City College Bookstore F2172

🏛️ NXTThing RPO, LLC

📍 Fresno, CA

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Company DescriptionHiring Immediately! Hourly Rate of $14 HourPerks - Employee discount, flexible scheduleAbout Us!Join the Follett team that serves over half of the students in the United States and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Fresno, CA

💰 $57 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Fresno, CA

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Utility Merchandiser- Fresno, CA

🏛️ Jacent

📍 Fresno, CA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

WE ANTICIPATE. WE INNOVATE. WE CELEBRATE. WE CARE. WE ARE JACENT! Part Time/ Utility Retail Merchandiser To be considered for this position please apply at: LINK Why Jacent? * Daytime hours and a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

