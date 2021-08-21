These jobs are hiring in Fresno — and they let you set your own schedule
(Fresno, CA) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Fresno-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.
1. Cashier/Customer Service
🏛️ Sportsman's Warehouse
📍 Fresno, CA
💰 $13 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Cashier/Customer Service Fresno , CA Apply Now! Details ID: 13437 Posted: 03/22/2021 Expires: 08/31/2021 Department: Customer Service Shift Info Type: Part-time Shift(s): Varies Hours: Varies Wage ...
2. Seasonal Retail Team Member - Fresno City College Bookstore F2172
🏛️ NXTThing RPO, LLC
📍 Fresno, CA
💰 $14 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Company DescriptionHiring Immediately! Hourly Rate of $14 HourPerks - Employee discount, flexible scheduleAbout Us!Join the Follett team that serves over half of the students in the United States and ...
3. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr
🏛️ Healthcare Jobs
📍 Fresno, CA
💰 $57 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA
4. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!
🏛️ Assurance
📍 Fresno, CA
💰 $61,100 yearly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...
5. Utility Merchandiser- Fresno, CA
🏛️ Jacent
📍 Fresno, CA
💰 $16 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
WE ANTICIPATE. WE INNOVATE. WE CELEBRATE. WE CARE. WE ARE JACENT! Part Time/ Utility Retail Merchandiser To be considered for this position please apply at: LINK Why Jacent? * Daytime hours and a ...
