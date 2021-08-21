Work your own schedule — these jobs set their own hours in Findlay
(Findlay, OH) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Findlay-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.
1. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)
🏛️ Asset Protection Life Insurance
📍 Upper Sandusky, OH
💰 $1,500 weekly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...
2. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to $300/Day + No-Touch
🏛️ Dart - DEX Part Time
📍 Cygnet, OH
💰 $300 daily
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Ready for a New Local Part-Time Truck Driving Opportunity? Home Daily, Earn Up to $300/Day, Paid Orientation & More! Paid Vacation & Great Benefits! Our Part-Time Opportunities Include: * Home Daily
3. Xpress Delivery Driver
🏛️ Hart Medical Equipment
📍 Findlay, OH
💰 $30 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Hart Xpress Part-Time Delivery Driver (Gig-Economy Driver) Love to drive and make a difference? Do you want to pay it forward while getting paid? Enjoy helping others? GET PAID to help patients ...
4. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr
🏛️ Healthcare Jobs
📍 Findlay, OH
💰 $57 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA
5. Part Time Assembler 2nd & 3rd Shift $14.18/hour
🏛️ Regal Beloit
📍 Bowling Green, OH
💰 $14 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Assembler - Part Time $14.18/hour with great flexibility and 401(k) with Company match. Currently 24-28 hours per week. Regal produces electrical components, such as terminal blocks and fuse holders ...
6. PT/FT Weekday Caregiver - up to $15/hr
🏛️ CareInHomes
📍 Jerry City, OH
💰 $15 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
The non-medical caregiver industry is growing at an alarming rate and good, reliable providers are in high demand. Create a flexible schedule that works for you. Apply for both Part-Time or Full-Time ...
7. PT Caregiver - Up to $15/hr
🏛️ CareInHomes
📍 Jerry City, OH
💰 $15 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Start you new career as a caregiver today! Benefits: *Competitive Pay *Flexibility in your schedule *Full-time or Part-time opportunities *Daytime to evenings and even weekend shifts *Live-in ...
