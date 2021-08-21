Cancel
Findlay, OH

Work your own schedule — these jobs set their own hours in Findlay

Findlay Times
 8 days ago

(Findlay, OH) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Findlay-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.

1. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Protection Life Insurance

📍 Upper Sandusky, OH

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

2. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to $300/Day + No-Touch

🏛️ Dart - DEX Part Time

📍 Cygnet, OH

💰 $300 daily

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Ready for a New Local Part-Time Truck Driving Opportunity? Home Daily, Earn Up to $300/Day, Paid Orientation & More! Paid Vacation & Great Benefits! Our Part-Time Opportunities Include: * Home Daily

3. Xpress Delivery Driver

🏛️ Hart Medical Equipment

📍 Findlay, OH

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Hart Xpress Part-Time Delivery Driver (Gig-Economy Driver) Love to drive and make a difference? Do you want to pay it forward while getting paid? Enjoy helping others? GET PAID to help patients ...

4. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Findlay, OH

💰 $57 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA

5. Part Time Assembler 2nd & 3rd Shift $14.18/hour

🏛️ Regal Beloit

📍 Bowling Green, OH

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Assembler - Part Time $14.18/hour with great flexibility and 401(k) with Company match. Currently 24-28 hours per week. Regal produces electrical components, such as terminal blocks and fuse holders ...

6. PT/FT Weekday Caregiver - up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Jerry City, OH

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

The non-medical caregiver industry is growing at an alarming rate and good, reliable providers are in high demand. Create a flexible schedule that works for you. Apply for both Part-Time or Full-Time ...

7. PT Caregiver - Up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Jerry City, OH

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Start you new career as a caregiver today! Benefits: *Competitive Pay *Flexibility in your schedule *Full-time or Part-time opportunities *Daytime to evenings and even weekend shifts *Live-in ...

