Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Detroit, MI

Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Detroit require no experience

Posted by 
Motor City Metro
Motor City Metro
 8 days ago

(Detroit, MI) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Detroit companies are hiring people without prior experience today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fNvny_0bYsudyT00

1. Commercial Service Technician (WILL TRAIN)

🏛️ Orkin, LLC

📍 Detroit, MI

💰 $55,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

EARININGS $55,000+ NO EXPERIENCE NECESSARY! PAID TRAINING! At Orkin, our purpose is to help protect the world where we live, work, and play. Orkin is the pest management industry leader. We offer ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Now Hiring Professional CDL-A Company Truck Drivers

🏛️ Transport America

📍 Detroit, MI

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS & STUDENTS/RECENT GRADSBenefits * Top pay as high as $0.70 CPM split for experienced team drivers * Top pay as high as $0.55 CPM for experienced solo ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required

🏛️ CRST - Students & Recent Grads

📍 Detroit, MI

💰 $8,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking to Get Your CDL or Just Graduated? CRST can help! We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn $50k+ in your first year with the opportunity ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year

🏛️ Swift - Recent Grads

📍 Detroit, MI

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Recent Grads/New Drivers Earn up to $60,000 in Your First Year and a $1,700 Transition Bonus! Now offering a $1,700 OTR transition bonus and a CPM increase. Entering the workforce in any ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Motor City Metro

Motor City Metro

Detroit, MI
12K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay connected with the latest news alerts from the greater Detroit area.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Detroit, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Llc Detroit#Earinings#Cdl#Otr#Cpm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Detroit, MIPosted by
Motor City Metro

House hunt Detroit: See what’s on the market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Incredible 4 bedroom, 2.2 bath in Detroit's Historic Boston Edison neighborhood! Full of Charm and Character this incredible turn-key home features all NEW: granite
Detroit, MIPosted by
Motor City Metro

Live events on the horizon in Detroit

1. Opening -- Steps toward Justice: Artis Lane's Portraits of Rosa Parks; 2. Peace for the Soul: An Evening with BLKBOK; 3. Taste Black Spirits ( The Distro); 4. Detroit Youth Choir's 1st Annual Gala: Celebrating 25 years of Music; 5. DLECTRICITY 2021 Light Bike Parade;
Detroit, MIPosted by
Motor City Metro

Hiring now! Jobs in Detroit with an immediate start

These companies in Detroit are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. Work From Home Sales Consultant - Part / Full Time; 2. Senior Channel Account Manager, GFI Software (Remote) - $150,000/year USD; 3. Licensed Healthcare Insurance Agent; 4. Commissioned Sales Rep (Remote); 5. Administrative Assistant (Remote); 6.
Detroit, MIPosted by
Motor City Metro

Take a look at these homes on the Detroit market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: This beautiful ranch has been completely updated, included a huge, remodeled finished basement. The corner lot makes for a spacious backyard. All appliances included.
Detroit, MIPosted by
Motor City Metro

What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Detroit

(DETROIT, MI) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Detroit, from fashion updates to viral videos. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Detroit, MIPosted by
Motor City Metro

Detroit calendar: Events coming up

1. Kaleidoscope Workshop | Detroit Month of Design; 2. RUNdetroit's 18 Mile Training Run on Detroit Free Press Marathon Course '21; 3. Quiet Events US Tour - Detroit, MI; 4. The Artist Next Door @ District Detroit Art Walk; 5. End of Summer Showcase Sponsored by Motor City Comedy Festival;
Detroit, MIPosted by
Motor City Metro

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Detroit

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Detroit: 1. CDL A Regional Truck Drivers - Lease Purchase - Up to $10k/week; 2. Conagra Dedicated - IN; 3. Outside Sales Representative; 4. Commercial Insurance Account Manager - Experienced; 5. Financial Services - Work
Detroit, MIPosted by
Motor City Metro

Top homes for sale in Detroit

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Welcome to this stunning and newly remodeled home (2021)!! Located in a quiet and peaceful block, easy access from Jefferson avenue, walking distance from
Detroit, MIPosted by
Motor City Metro

Check out these Detroit homes on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Great opportunity for buyer on this large 3 bedroom maintenance free brick ranch with an open floor plan on a large lot. Family room

Comments / 0

Community Policy