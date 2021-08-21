Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Detroit require no experience

(Detroit, MI) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Detroit companies are hiring people without prior experience today.



1. Commercial Service Technician (WILL TRAIN)

🏛️ Orkin, LLC

📍 Detroit, MI

💰 $55,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

EARININGS $55,000+ NO EXPERIENCE NECESSARY! PAID TRAINING! At Orkin, our purpose is to help protect the world where we live, work, and play. Orkin is the pest management industry leader. We offer ...

2. Now Hiring Professional CDL-A Company Truck Drivers

🏛️ Transport America

📍 Detroit, MI

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS & STUDENTS/RECENT GRADSBenefits * Top pay as high as $0.70 CPM split for experienced team drivers * Top pay as high as $0.55 CPM for experienced solo ...

3. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required

🏛️ CRST - Students & Recent Grads

📍 Detroit, MI

💰 $8,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking to Get Your CDL or Just Graduated? CRST can help! We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn $50k+ in your first year with the opportunity ...

4. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year

🏛️ Swift - Recent Grads

📍 Detroit, MI

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Recent Grads/New Drivers Earn up to $60,000 in Your First Year and a $1,700 Transition Bonus! Now offering a $1,700 OTR transition bonus and a CPM increase. Entering the workforce in any ...