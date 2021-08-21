A job on your schedule? These Pierre positions offer flexible hours
(Pierre, SD) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Pierre are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.
1. Retail Associate -Pierre
🏛️ Goodwill of the Great Plains
📍 Pierre, SD
💰 $12 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Are you looking for a possible first time job that has a flexible schedule? Or maybe you're looking to re-enter the workforce but only part-time? Then this is the job for you! Our Pierre, SD location ...
2. Van Driving Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$32/Hr
🏛️ Softproinc
📍 Pierre, SD
💰 $32 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $32/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Van Driving
3. Part-Time Field Mapping Lister (Field Enumerator/Canvasser) - Pierre, SD
🏛️ RTI International
📍 Pierre, SD
💰 $16 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Part-time work paying $12.63/per hour plus $4.54 Health & Welfare benefit, a total of $16.90 per hour! RTI International is seeking self-motivated and detail-oriented individuals who are skilled at ...
4. Gate Attendant
🏛️ 1st Class Security
📍 Pierre, SD
💰 $16 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Full and Part-time positions available at a local Retail Store. * Greet customers and guests in a friendly and courteous manner. (Customer Service) * Observe and report any activities and or ...
5. Wedding Plan Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$27/Hr
🏛️ Softproinc
📍 Pierre, SD
💰 $27 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $27/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Wedding Plan
Comments / 0