Pierre, SD

A job on your schedule? These Pierre positions offer flexible hours

Pierre Journal
 8 days ago

(Pierre, SD) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Pierre are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GkdMN_0bYsuc5k00

1. Retail Associate -Pierre

🏛️ Goodwill of the Great Plains

📍 Pierre, SD

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Are you looking for a possible first time job that has a flexible schedule? Or maybe you're looking to re-enter the workforce but only part-time? Then this is the job for you! Our Pierre, SD location ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Van Driving Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$32/Hr

🏛️ Softproinc

📍 Pierre, SD

💰 $32 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $32/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Van Driving

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Part-Time Field Mapping Lister (Field Enumerator/Canvasser) - Pierre, SD

🏛️ RTI International

📍 Pierre, SD

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Part-time work paying $12.63/per hour plus $4.54 Health & Welfare benefit, a total of $16.90 per hour! RTI International is seeking self-motivated and detail-oriented individuals who are skilled at ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Gate Attendant

🏛️ 1st Class Security

📍 Pierre, SD

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Full and Part-time positions available at a local Retail Store. * Greet customers and guests in a friendly and courteous manner. (Customer Service) * Observe and report any activities and or ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Wedding Plan Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$27/Hr

🏛️ Softproinc

📍 Pierre, SD

💰 $27 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $27/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Wedding Plan

Click Here to Apply Now

