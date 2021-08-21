Job alert: These jobs are open in Browning

(BROWNING, MO) Companies in Browning are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Browning:

1. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 08/21/2021, Earn Up to $2.4k Every 2 Weeks

🏛️ Dart - Company Drivers

📍 Milan, MO

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Truck Drivers! Introducing our BRAND-NEW and improved pay package that ALL CDL-A OTR Company Truck Drivers qualify for! Earn up to 55 CPM - Up to $2,400 Bi-Weekly Pay Other carriers ...

2. Mechanic

🏛️ North Missouri Tire Inc

📍 Milan, MO

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Light to moderate mechanic work, vehicle servicing, as well as other shop duties. Must have some experience in the field. Company Description We are a chain of tire / repair shops. Locations include ...

3. Retail Team Member

🏛️ Orscheln Industries

📍 Brookfield, MO

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Orscheln Farm and Home is an essential business looking for amazing Team Members...Apply Today! Individuals must be committed to exemplary customer service. Responsible for a variety of duties: sales ...

4. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $1417.68 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Milan, MO

💰 $1,417 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Milan, MO. Shift: 3x12 hr days Start Date: 09/06/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $1417 ...

5. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Positions Available + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Hirschbach - Midwest Dedicated

📍 Browning, MO

💰 $4,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Truck Drivers Average $74,000+ In Your First Year After 1 Year - Up To 5 CPM Loyalty & Safety Incentive * New Monthly Loyalty & Safety Incentive * New Freightliners Cascadias

6. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly or Daily - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ U.S. Xpress - Dedicated Drivers

📍 Linneus, MO

💰 $12,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Dedicated Truck Drivers Home Weekly or Daily - $1,000 Transition Bonus! Multiple Routes Available! Get Seated Fast! Don't Wait, Apply Now! Top-Paying CDL A Job Opportunities: * Choose U.S

7. CDL Dedicated Truck Driver - Earn Up to 50 CPM + 99% No-Touch Freight

🏛️ Transport America - Dedicated

📍 Galt, MO

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Dedicated Drivers Top Pay as High as 50 CPM! New Hire Transition Bonus - $3,000 Referral bonus Pay & Benefits * New hire transition bonus for solo drivers paid after first dispatch ...

8. Class A CDL Truck Driver - Dedicated Run - Weekly Hometime

🏛️ Hogan Transportation

📍 Browning, MO

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hogan is Now Hiring CDL A Truck Drivers for Dedicated Regional Runs! Hogan offers our Dedicated CDL-A Truck Drivers: * $10,000 Sign on Bonus for experienced drivers * NEW PAY INCREASE : $0.50-$0.57 ...

9. Truck Driver CDL A - Dedicated

🏛️ Hogan Transportation

📍 Browning, MO

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

What's it like driving for Hogan? Think road trips, but you get paid and control the music. With over 100 years of experience, we understand what drivers need and want; dedicated routes, predictable ...

10. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $1476.72 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Milan, MO

💰 $1,476 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TRS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Milan, MO. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 08/23/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $1476.72 ...