These Fort Myers companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

(Fort Myers, FL) Looking to get your foot in the door in Fort Myers? Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience.



1. Project Manager - Small Commercial

🏛️ Jobot

📍 Punta Gorda, FL

💰 $65,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TOP GC IN PUNTA GORDA LOOKING FOR ENTRY LEVEL APM/PM. 401K Match. Full Benefits This Jobot Job is hosted by: Brandon Henshaw Are you a fit? Easy Apply now by clicking the "Apply Now" button and ...

2. $1000 Bonus - Amazon DSP Driver - No Experience Needed

🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver

📍 Port Charlotte, FL

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Driver - DFM3 Venice, FL (Starting Pay $16.50/hr+) - Amazon Delivery Service Partners Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DFM3 - Venice - 770 Commerce Drive, Venice ...

3. Truck Driver Home Daily Local 1100 to 1250 per wk Recent Grads Welcome

🏛️ M5W Transport

📍 Fort Ogden, FL

💰 $1,250 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Details Pay $1100 to $1250 per week Home Daily Local Routes - (Thurs to Mon or Fri to Tues - 7pm start time - night driving) Available Trucks 2018 to 2021 M5W Transport ~ Michael 770-544-7011 ...

4. Customer Service - Order Entry Representative

🏛️ Manufacturing Company

📍 Fort Myers, FL

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This is an Equal Opportunity Employer and drug-free workplace. We offer a competitive salary with health benefits and 401K. 90 day probationary-training period. Salary dependent on skill, experience ...

5. Call Center Rep - $12.00 - No Experience Needed!!

🏛️ HireWorks, LLC

📍 North Fort Myers, FL

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking to hire call center reps. $12.00 an hour 8 hour shifts Paid training!!! Apply today start tomorrow

6. Entry Level Management

🏛️ The LN Group of Oxford

📍 Fort Myers, FL

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hello, our company is looking to expand and we need candidates in your area. Candidates with experience in sales, customer service, appointment setting, or the insurance industry generally do well ...

7. Entry Level Positions - Customer Service Experience Required

🏛️ WS Partners of GA

📍 Cape Coral, FL

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our company is looking to hire 4 new team members by the end of the week. We provide full training from the ground up, great pay and benefits, and we offer a service that you can feel good about

8. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required

🏛️ CRST - Students & Recent Grads

📍 Fort Myers, FL

💰 $8,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking to Get Your CDL or Just Graduated? CRST can help! We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn $50k+ in your first year with the opportunity ...

9. Now Hiring Professional CDL-A Company Truck Drivers

🏛️ Transport America

📍 Fort Myers, FL

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS & STUDENTS/RECENT GRADSBenefits * Top pay as high as $0.70 CPM split for experienced team drivers * Top pay as high as $0.55 CPM for experienced solo ...

10. Auto Glass Technician Trainee

🏛️ Safelite

📍 Fort Myers, FL

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

You've probably never thought about working with auto glass for a living -- you're not alone! Our everyday heroes come from all sorts of backgrounds, many of which have little (or no) mechanical ...