Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Arkdale

(ARKDALE, WI) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Arkdale.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Arkdale:

1. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Camp Douglas, WI

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

2. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $4,178 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Wisconsin Rapids, WI

💰 $4,178 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: 08 ...

3. Sr Product Development Engineer

🏛️ Aegis Worldwide

📍 New Lisbon, WI

💰 $125,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Senior Product Development Engineer is responsible for performing assignments of a complicated nature designing Tank Trailers and operates independently with limited guidance from management or ...

4. Area Extension Director

🏛️ University of Wisconsin

📍 Mauston, WI

💰 $82,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

br> The University of Wisconsin -Madison Division of Extension is seeking an Area Extension Director For Adams, Green Lake, Juneau, Marquette, and Waushara Counties POSITION SUMMARY This 100% FTE ...

5. Entry Level- Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Life Insurance

📍 Wisconsin Rapids, WI

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

6. Fast Food General Manager

🏛️ Goodwin Recruiting

📍 Mauston, WI

💰 $55,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our leading, international fast-food franchise is looking to hire a General Manager to oversee daily operations. Our ideal candidate can lead, develop, and motivate the team; adapt to and abide by ...

7. Correctional LPN

🏛️ Supplemental Health Care

📍 New Lisbon, WI

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Description: Supplemental Health Care, a leader in Health Care Staffing, has partnered with a Correctional facility in New Lisbon, WI. Supplemental Health Care has a Correctional LPN contract ...

8. Personal Care Worker Adult Family Home 2 pm - 10 pm

🏛️ Opportunity Inc

📍 Wisconsin Rapids, WI

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Personal Care Worker Adult Family Home 2 pm - 10 pm EOE StatementWe are an equal employment opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to ...

9. Assembler - First and Second Shift

🏛️ Express Pros

📍 Coloma, WI

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Located in Tomah, WI Salary: $14-16.00/hour Attention Necedah area job seekers! Express Employment Professionals is seeking candidates for a manufacturer in Necedah! Positions may go long term ...

