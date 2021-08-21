Cancel
Kalamazoo, MI

Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Kalamazoo require no experience

Kalamazoo Bulletin
 8 days ago

(Kalamazoo, MI) Looking to get your foot in the door in Kalamazoo? Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Po9NQ_0bYsuYVi00

1. $2000 Bonus - Amazon DSP Driver - No Experience Needed

🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver

📍 Martin, MI

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Driver - DGR6 Grand Rapids, MI (Starting Pay $16.50/hr+) - Amazon Delivery Service Partners Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DGR6 - Grand Rapids - 3951 Trade ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Now Hiring Professional CDL-A Company Truck Drivers

🏛️ Transport America

📍 Kalamazoo, MI

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS & STUDENTS/RECENT GRADSBenefits * Top pay as high as $0.70 CPM split for experienced team drivers * Top pay as high as $0.55 CPM for experienced solo ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required

🏛️ CRST - Students & Recent Grads

📍 Kalamazoo, MI

💰 $8,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking to Get Your CDL or Just Graduated? CRST can help! We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn $50k+ in your first year with the opportunity ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Class A CDL Driver - Recent Grads Welcome

🏛️ DLM Pro

📍 Vicksburg, MI

💰 $1,300 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Due to growth and demand, we've got too many essential customers needing their freight moved! We're seeking Class A CDL drivers with any level of experience! Recent Truck School grads excepted! We ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year

🏛️ Swift - Recent Grads

📍 Kalamazoo, MI

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Recent Grads/New Drivers Earn up to $60,000 in Your First Year and a $1,700 Transition Bonus! Now offering a $1,700 OTR transition bonus and a CPM increase. Entering the workforce in any ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Class A Truck Driver Recent Grads Only starting 800 per wk Hiring in MI

🏛️ M5W Transport

📍 Kalamazoo, MI

💰 $1,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description * Salary $800 per week GUARANTEED * * This Position is for RECENT GRADS ONLY with CDL Class A License * * GUARANTEED O.T.R. ROUTES - (2 week out on the road & 2/3 days home with your ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Warehouse Packer

🏛️ Adecco

📍 Kalamazoo, MI

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

*Openings on 1 st and 3 rd Shift* Adecco is hiring immediately for Entry Level Warehouse Packers with our local client in Kalamazoo, MI. Weekly pay starting at $14.50/hr. for 1st shift and $15.10/hr ...

Click Here to Apply Now

