Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Kalamazoo require no experience

(Kalamazoo, MI) Looking to get your foot in the door in Kalamazoo? Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience.



1. $2000 Bonus - Amazon DSP Driver - No Experience Needed

🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver

📍 Martin, MI

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Driver - DGR6 Grand Rapids, MI (Starting Pay $16.50/hr+) - Amazon Delivery Service Partners Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DGR6 - Grand Rapids - 3951 Trade ...

2. Now Hiring Professional CDL-A Company Truck Drivers

🏛️ Transport America

📍 Kalamazoo, MI

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS & STUDENTS/RECENT GRADSBenefits * Top pay as high as $0.70 CPM split for experienced team drivers * Top pay as high as $0.55 CPM for experienced solo ...

3. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required

🏛️ CRST - Students & Recent Grads

📍 Kalamazoo, MI

💰 $8,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking to Get Your CDL or Just Graduated? CRST can help! We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn $50k+ in your first year with the opportunity ...

4. Class A CDL Driver - Recent Grads Welcome

🏛️ DLM Pro

📍 Vicksburg, MI

💰 $1,300 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Due to growth and demand, we've got too many essential customers needing their freight moved! We're seeking Class A CDL drivers with any level of experience! Recent Truck School grads excepted! We ...

5. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year

🏛️ Swift - Recent Grads

📍 Kalamazoo, MI

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Recent Grads/New Drivers Earn up to $60,000 in Your First Year and a $1,700 Transition Bonus! Now offering a $1,700 OTR transition bonus and a CPM increase. Entering the workforce in any ...

6. Class A Truck Driver Recent Grads Only starting 800 per wk Hiring in MI

🏛️ M5W Transport

📍 Kalamazoo, MI

💰 $1,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description * Salary $800 per week GUARANTEED * * This Position is for RECENT GRADS ONLY with CDL Class A License * * GUARANTEED O.T.R. ROUTES - (2 week out on the road & 2/3 days home with your ...

7. Warehouse Packer

🏛️ Adecco

📍 Kalamazoo, MI

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

*Openings on 1 st and 3 rd Shift* Adecco is hiring immediately for Entry Level Warehouse Packers with our local client in Kalamazoo, MI. Weekly pay starting at $14.50/hr. for 1st shift and $15.10/hr ...