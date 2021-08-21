Get hired! Job openings in and around Ferriday

(FERRIDAY, LA) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Ferriday.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Ferriday:

1. CDL Owner Operator - Average $175,000/Year + $3,000 Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ National Carriers - Owner Operators

📍 Natchez, MS

💰 $175,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

National Carriers is Seeking Owner Operators $175,000+ Average Annual Revenue + $3,000 Sign-On Bonus + Dependable Home Time A "Family Atmosphere" is more than a smiling face. It's providing ...

2. Step-Down Travel Nurse RN - $3060 per week in MS

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Natchez, MS

💰 $3,060 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

3. Appointment Setter

🏛️ Globe Life Family Heritage Division

📍 Vidalia, LA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The McEacharn Agency is looking for a dedicated Sales Representative to run appointments and acquire new accounts for us in the territory. Our Founder, Cole McEacharn, has a proven track record for ...

4. Life Insurance Sales Representative - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Ferriday)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Ferriday, LA

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

5. Work At Home Bilingual Retention Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Natchez, MS

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

6. Call Center Specialist

🏛️ Pinnacle Financial Group LLC

📍 Fayette, MS

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

**MUST BE A RESIDENT OF ALABAMA, MISSISSIPPI, AND LOUISIANA*** **REMOTE POSITIONS** The position is a work from home opportunity and the duties are 1) Make outbound return calls to clients 2) Handle a ...

7. Retail Stocking Associate $12.00/hr

🏛️ Harbor Freight Tools

📍 Natchez, MS

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Why You'll Love It:Closed by 8pm nightlyClosed on Thanksgiving & Christmas & EasterClear path to promotionPaid time offBonus opportunityFlexible schedulesAssociate discountsStable employment with ...

8. School Bus Driver

🏛️ Durham School Services, L.P.

📍 Vidalia, LA

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Starting Salary - $13.00 per hour Sign on Bonus $1,000 fully credentialed drivers $750 with commercial license with no endorsements $500 with no commercial license $250 employee referral Benefits ...

9. Parts Manager

🏛️ Natchez Ford

📍 Natchez, MS

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Natchez Ford is looking for a motivated, energetic, and experienced Ford Parts Manager to join our fixed operations team. The Parts Manager is responsible for running a profitable and efficient parts ...

10. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/21/2021, Top Pay, Great Benefits

🏛️ U.S. Xpress (Combo)

📍 Natchez, MS

💰 $165,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. XPRESS IS HIRING SOLO & TEAM DRIVERS Home Weekly or Daily Dedicated Routes Available Up to $12,000 in First Year Bonuses Apply Now! DEDICATED DRIVERS Opportunities may be available with SIGN-ON ...