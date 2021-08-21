Cancel
Sioux Falls, SD

A job on your schedule? These Sioux Falls positions offer flexible hours

Sioux Falls Bulletin
 8 days ago

(Sioux Falls, SD) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Sioux Falls are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.

1. Part Time Senior Store Associate (2721 West 41st ST. Sioux Falls South Dakota 1235)

🏛️ Tuesday Morning

📍 Sioux Falls, SD

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Tuesday Morning is taking the lead in off-price retail offering upscale decorative home accessories, housewares, seasonal goods and famous-maker gifts. Our mission is simple; offer fresh and exciting ...

2. In-Store Food Demonstration Team Manager - Hiring Now

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Brandon, SD

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Shift Supervisor Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

3. Retail Floor Leader (Part Time)

🏛️ Skechers

📍 Sioux Falls, SD

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Company Description Now hiring with immediate openings - Starting at $13.39 hr NOW TRENDING: Careers at SKECHERS. Join our global family of innovators who make an incredible impact every day at one ...

4. Van Driving Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$32/Hr

🏛️ Softproinc

📍 Sioux Falls, SD

💰 $32 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $32/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Van Driving

5. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Sioux Falls, SD

💰 $57 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA

6. Sales Associate Part-Time

🏛️ Get-n-Go

📍 Sioux Falls, SD

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Currently seeking full-time and part-time Sales Associates! We have increased our starting pay to $13 / Hr! Our team members are the heartbeat of Get-n-Go as you are forward facing with our guests ...

7. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Sioux Falls, SD

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

8. Grocery Clerk Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $12-$22/Hr

🏛️ Softproinc

📍 Sioux Falls, SD

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $12 - $22/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Grocery Clerk

