Coos Bay, OR

Work remotely in Coos Bay — these positions are open now

Coos Bay Digest
 8 days ago

(Coos Bay, OR) The way work happens has changed, and more companies are hiring off-site. Check out these remote positions that are open today.

1. Software Developer C#

🏛️ The RDRG Inc

📍 Myrtle Point, OR

💰 $65 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Full Remote - Developer Role - Aerospace Must be able to work W2 - direct with no 3rd party involved. 10 Yrs + development experience - C# Programming - SQL - Aircraft/Weapons systems * Excellent ...

2. Project Engineer Manufacturing (RFID)

🏛️ Task Management, Inc.

📍 Myrtle Point, OR

💰 $110,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Project Engineer Remote US - 80-110k. Your mission: You belong to our Professional Service Team, and report to our Vice President of Professional Services. Will be traveling to client site 50% of the ...

3. Insurance Agent - Remote

🏛️ DealerPolicy

📍 Coquille, OR

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At DealerPolicy, we're changing the way people shop for insurance through technology. If youre a driven personal lines insurance agent with a high gear, digital orientation and a heavy growth ...

4. Senior Full Stack Engineer

🏛️ Hire IT People Inc

📍 Myrtle Point, OR

💰 $60 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position: Senior Full Stack Engineer with AWS Lambda, S3, API Gateway, RESTful Location: Remote Duration: Full Time Remote in the US or Canada with travel onsite to New Hampshire NH for 1 week every ...

5. Front End Web Developer

🏛️ The RDRG Inc

📍 Myrtle Point, OR

💰 $50 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are currently interviewing talented, and passionate individuals to join a tremendous team working on multiple fronts with the newest technologies. It is remote, but we are hoping to find someone ...

6. Customer Service Representative: Healthcare - Work From Home

🏛️ FCR

📍 Coos Bay, OR

💰 $28,600 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

**** THIS IS A REMOTE WORK FROM HOME POSITION. **** **** YOU MUST LIVE IN THE SAME STATE AS THE POSITION TO BE ELIGIBLE **** Join FCR's Work from Home Customer Service Representative Healthcare Team today

7. Software Engineer 4

🏛️ Maxonic, Inc.

📍 Myrtle Point, OR

💰 $61 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Employment Type: Contract \r \r Job title: Software Engineer 4 \r \r Job location: Remote \r \r Duration : 12+ months \r \r Pay rate: $61/hr on W2 \r \r \r \r Seeking a Senior Software Engineer Level ...

