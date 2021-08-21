Cancel
Russellville, MO

These Russellville companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

Posted by 
Russellville Digest
Russellville Digest
 8 days ago

(Russellville, MO) Looking to get your foot in the door in Russellville? Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZAXQO_0bYsuT6500

1. Insurance Broker- Entry Level

🏛️ Family First Life - Prestige

📍 Jefferson City, MO

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At Family First Life, Prestige it is our mission to change how people view insurance agents and how we work in the industry. Not only do we have the highest compensation in the industry, but we ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Class A Truck Driver Recent Grads Only starting 800 per wk Hiring in MO

🏛️ M5W Transport

📍 Jefferson City, MO

💰 $1,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description * Salary $800 per week GUARANTEED * * This Position is for RECENT GRADS ONLY with CDL Class A License * * GUARANTEED O.T.R. ROUTES - (2 week out on the road & 2/3 days home with your ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Now Hiring Professional CDL-A Company Truck Drivers

🏛️ Transport America

📍 Jefferson City, MO

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS & STUDENTS/RECENT GRADSBenefits * Top pay as high as $0.70 CPM split for experienced team drivers * Top pay as high as $0.55 CPM for experienced solo ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year

🏛️ Swift - Recent Grads

📍 Jefferson City, MO

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Recent Grads/New Drivers Earn up to $60,000 in Your First Year and a $1,700 Transition Bonus! Now offering a $1,700 OTR transition bonus and a CPM increase. Entering the workforce in any ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Student Drivers and Recent Graduates Truck Drivers-- 99% no-touch, 80% drop-and-hook freight!

🏛️ CRST Expedited

📍 Jefferson City, MO

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Student Driver/Recent GraduatesBenefits * We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn up to $50k in Your First Year

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required

🏛️ CRST - Students & Recent Grads

📍 Jefferson City, MO

💰 $8,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking to Get Your CDL or Just Graduated? CRST can help! We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn $50k+ in your first year with the opportunity ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Entry Level Sales Rep - Work From Home - Warm Leads, NO Cold Calling

🏛️ RNA - Virtual Division

📍 Jefferson City, MO

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you looking for the ability to work from home ? If so, we would love to talk to you about our open positions nationwide! As we see an increased demand from the public to protect themselves or ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Sales Rep - No Experience Needed; Hiring Immediately (Training Offered)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Jefferson City, MO

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Strength Life Insurance

📍 Jefferson City, MO

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Security Officer

🏛️ Securitas Security Services

📍 Jefferson City, MO

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Full Time Security Officer *Entry level! Apply today for immediate consideration!* As a Security Officer with Securitas you will be responsible for the security and safety of property and personnel

Click Here to Apply Now

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sales Careers#Insurance Agents#Cdl#Mo M5w Transport#Cdl#Otr#Cpm#Crst#Life Insurance
