Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Seattle require no experience
(Seattle, WA) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Seattle companies are hiring people without prior experience today.
1. Clinical Services Specialist
🏛️ Kelly Science, Engineering, Technology & Telecom
📍 Seattle, WA
💰 $27 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Work for an exciting biotech company in Seattle, WA. Kelly has two entry level roles that are an excellent opportunity for a recent graduate as well as early career seekers. Be part of an innovative ...
2. Inventory counter
🏛️ Northwest inventory services
📍 Federal Way, WA
💰 $17 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Inventory counter Northwest Inventory had permanent part time positions available. No experience needed. Paid training! Starting pay $15.00 per hour for 50 hours of training, after training automatic ...
3. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required
🏛️ CRST - Students & Recent Grads
📍 Seattle, WA
💰 $8,000 monthly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Looking to Get Your CDL or Just Graduated? CRST can help! We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn $50k+ in your first year with the opportunity ...
4. Now Hiring Professional CDL-A Company Truck Drivers
🏛️ Transport America
📍 Seattle, WA
💰 $75 daily
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS & STUDENTS/RECENT GRADSBenefits * Top pay as high as $0.70 CPM split for experienced team drivers * Top pay as high as $0.55 CPM for experienced solo ...
5. Student Drivers and Recent Graduates Truck Drivers-- 99% no-touch, 80% drop-and-hook freight!
🏛️ CRST Expedited
📍 Seattle, WA
💰 $50,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Opportunities Available for Student Driver/Recent GraduatesBenefits * We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn up to $50k in Your First Year
6. Class A Truck Driver
🏛️ Western Express
📍 Seattle, WA
💰 $130,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 888-822-6009 Drive with a company that can offer you more. Western Express has immediate openings for entry level company truck drivers and driver ...
7. Regional Dry Van Truck Driver - Up to $120,000/YR!
🏛️ Western Express
📍 Seattle, WA
💰 $120,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
CDL-A Dry Van Truck Driver CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 888-885-4058 Western Express is now hiring company truck drivers, trainees, and driver trainers. Whether you're an ...
