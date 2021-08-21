Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Seattle require no experience

(Seattle, WA) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Seattle companies are hiring people without prior experience today.



1. Clinical Services Specialist

🏛️ Kelly Science, Engineering, Technology & Telecom

📍 Seattle, WA

💰 $27 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Work for an exciting biotech company in Seattle, WA. Kelly has two entry level roles that are an excellent opportunity for a recent graduate as well as early career seekers. Be part of an innovative ...

2. Inventory counter

🏛️ Northwest inventory services

📍 Federal Way, WA

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Inventory counter Northwest Inventory had permanent part time positions available. No experience needed. Paid training! Starting pay $15.00 per hour for 50 hours of training, after training automatic ...

3. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required

🏛️ CRST - Students & Recent Grads

📍 Seattle, WA

💰 $8,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking to Get Your CDL or Just Graduated? CRST can help! We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn $50k+ in your first year with the opportunity ...

4. Now Hiring Professional CDL-A Company Truck Drivers

🏛️ Transport America

📍 Seattle, WA

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS & STUDENTS/RECENT GRADSBenefits * Top pay as high as $0.70 CPM split for experienced team drivers * Top pay as high as $0.55 CPM for experienced solo ...

5. Student Drivers and Recent Graduates Truck Drivers-- 99% no-touch, 80% drop-and-hook freight!

🏛️ CRST Expedited

📍 Seattle, WA

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Student Driver/Recent GraduatesBenefits * We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn up to $50k in Your First Year

6. Class A Truck Driver

🏛️ Western Express

📍 Seattle, WA

💰 $130,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 888-822-6009 Drive with a company that can offer you more. Western Express has immediate openings for entry level company truck drivers and driver ...

7. Regional Dry Van Truck Driver - Up to $120,000/YR!

🏛️ Western Express

📍 Seattle, WA

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Dry Van Truck Driver CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 888-885-4058 Western Express is now hiring company truck drivers, trainees, and driver trainers. Whether you're an ...