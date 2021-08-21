Cancel
Seattle, WA

Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Seattle require no experience

Posted by 
Seattle News Alert
Seattle News Alert
 8 days ago

(Seattle, WA) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Seattle companies are hiring people without prior experience today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZAXQO_0bYsuSDM00

1. Clinical Services Specialist

🏛️ Kelly Science, Engineering, Technology & Telecom

📍 Seattle, WA

💰 $27 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Work for an exciting biotech company in Seattle, WA. Kelly has two entry level roles that are an excellent opportunity for a recent graduate as well as early career seekers. Be part of an innovative ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Inventory counter

🏛️ Northwest inventory services

📍 Federal Way, WA

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Inventory counter Northwest Inventory had permanent part time positions available. No experience needed. Paid training! Starting pay $15.00 per hour for 50 hours of training, after training automatic ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required

🏛️ CRST - Students & Recent Grads

📍 Seattle, WA

💰 $8,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking to Get Your CDL or Just Graduated? CRST can help! We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn $50k+ in your first year with the opportunity ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Now Hiring Professional CDL-A Company Truck Drivers

🏛️ Transport America

📍 Seattle, WA

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS & STUDENTS/RECENT GRADSBenefits * Top pay as high as $0.70 CPM split for experienced team drivers * Top pay as high as $0.55 CPM for experienced solo ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Student Drivers and Recent Graduates Truck Drivers-- 99% no-touch, 80% drop-and-hook freight!

🏛️ CRST Expedited

📍 Seattle, WA

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Student Driver/Recent GraduatesBenefits * We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn up to $50k in Your First Year

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Class A Truck Driver

🏛️ Western Express

📍 Seattle, WA

💰 $130,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 888-822-6009 Drive with a company that can offer you more. Western Express has immediate openings for entry level company truck drivers and driver ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Regional Dry Van Truck Driver - Up to $120,000/YR!

🏛️ Western Express

📍 Seattle, WA

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Dry Van Truck Driver CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 888-885-4058 Western Express is now hiring company truck drivers, trainees, and driver trainers. Whether you're an ...

Click Here to Apply Now

