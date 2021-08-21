Ready for a change? These West Tisbury jobs are accepting applications

(WEST TISBURY, MA) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in West Tisbury.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in West Tisbury:

1. EMERGENCY ROOM RN'S NEEDED IN MA!!

🏛️ MAXIM HEALTHCARE GROUP

📍 New Bedford, MA

💰 $5,374 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Total Travel Package - $5,374/week for 48 hours! Taxable Wages - $4,156/week Weekly lodging allowance - $791/wk Weekly Meals & Incidentals Allowance - $427/wk *Based upon qualifying for position and ...

2. Sales Representative Starting At 115% Comp!

🏛️ Family First Life - Priority One

📍 New Bedford, MA

💰 $225,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking individuals who are interested in being part of the fastest growing market available today, The Senior Market. At Family First Life, we are considered to be "The Senior Market ...

3. Mail Carrier - Postal Service

🏛️ Postal Job Placement

📍 New Bedford, MA

💰 $72,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Mail Carrier: Get placed quickly at the US Postal Service and join one of America's largest, most prestigious, and highest paid work forces. The average postal worker makes just over $72K a year ...

4. Sports Minded Marketing Rep | Management Training Available

🏛️ JAS Marketing

📍 Dartmouth, MA

💰 $1,200 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

JAS Marketing is hiring an Entry Level Sales Rep at our Providence Office Hiring AUGUST 2021!!! Our office is in Rumford and the locations are in Attleboro, Johnston, Coventry, Seekonk, Darthmouth ...

5. Diesel Mechanic - Start at $29.30/Hour - Excellent Benefits + Sign-On

🏛️ FedEx - Technician Cumberland, RI

📍 Falmouth, MA

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Technicians (Diesel Mechanic) Start at $29.30/hour + Sign-On Bonus Available - Excellent Benefits FedEx Freight is looking for people to fill Shop Technician positions. Position overview

6. Mechanic

🏛️ Altech Services, Inc.

📍 West Wareham, MA

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Summary Applicants must be within 25 miles from Boston, MA. This position is in Boston, MA Pay range: $25 per hour, Full time with benefits. Shift: 1st Monday- Friday (Weekends on call) Field Rail ...

7. administrative assistant

🏛️ Town of Mashpee

📍 Mashpee, MA

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT The Town of Mashpee Assessing Dept. seeks applicants for a FT Administrative Assistant, $24.86/hr; 37.5 hrs/wk; 8:30am-4:30pm, M-F. Applications and complete job description ...

8. Travel Nurse (RN) - Operating Room - $4,009/wk

🏛️ Trusted Health

📍 New Bedford, MA

💰 $4,009 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

About Trusted HealthTrusted is where modern nurses go to build their careers. Nurses are the backbone of our healthcare system and yet their options for finding new roles are cumbersome and outdated

9. RN Traveler - URGENT NEED

🏛️ Healthcare Support

📍 Bourne, MA

💰 $2,598 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you an experienced Traveler RN - Home Health looking for a new Travel/Temp opportunity in Bourne, MA with a prestigious Nationwide home health company? Do you want the chance to advance your ...

10. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $1,400/Week + $2,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Swift Enterprises - Dedicated

📍 New Bedford, MA

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Swift Enterprises is Hiring CDL Class A Drivers Earn $1,400/Week - $2k Sign-On Bonus + $500 First Load Bonus Drive with the best of the best At Swift Enterprises, we're always looking for the best of ...