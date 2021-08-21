Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cambridge, MN

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Cambridge

Posted by 
Cambridge News Beat
Cambridge News Beat
 8 days ago

(CAMBRIDGE, MN) Companies in Cambridge are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Cambridge:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R9Zk5_0bYsuPZB00

1. Travel Nurse RN - PACU - Post Anesthetic Care - $3,195 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Coon Rapids, MN

💰 $3,195 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN PACU - Post Anesthetic Care for a travel nursing job in Coon Rapids, Minnesota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: PACU - Post Anesthetic Care

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/21/2021, Top Pay, Great Benefits

🏛️ U.S. Xpress (Combo)

📍 East Bethel, MN

💰 $165,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. XPRESS IS HIRING SOLO & TEAM DRIVERS Home Weekly or Daily Dedicated Routes Available Up to $12,000 in First Year Bonuses Apply Now! DEDICATED DRIVERS Opportunities may be available with SIGN-ON ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Corporate Governance Paralegal

🏛️ Jobot

📍 Anoka, MN

💰 $110,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

High End Outdoor Consumer Goods Company seeks a Corporate Governance Paralegal to join Busy Legal Dept This Jobot Job is hosted by: Kevin Ross Are you a fit? Easy Apply now by clicking the "Apply Now ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Fabrication Finisher And Assembler - $19/20, Starts ASAP

🏛️ Aerotek

📍 Anoka, MN

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

**Description:** Employees will start out working on an assembly line, learning the products that the company makes. This might involve doing simple mechanical assembly. As they become proficient in ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Transfer Driver - $19.25 Per Hour!

🏛️ Furniture Mart USA

📍 Fridley, MN

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

JOB SUMMARY: Grow with our family as a Transfer Driver at our Ashley HomeStore Distribution Center in Fridley, MN! Do you enjoy driving but want to be home every night? Do you enjoy being active and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Package Handler - Flexible Shifts in Maple Grove

🏛️ Amazon Workforce Staffing

📍 Andover, MN

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Shifts: Overnight, Early Morning, Day, Evening, Weekend Location: Maple Grove, MN Hourly pay rate: Up to $18 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Food Sample Shift Manager - Hiring Now

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Andover, MN

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Senior Shift Supervisor Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services (CDS ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $2,731 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Coon Rapids, MN

💰 $2,731 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Coon Rapids, Minnesota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 08/21/2021, Earn Up to $2.4k Every 2 Weeks

🏛️ Dart - Company Drivers

📍 East Bethel, MN

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Truck Drivers! Introducing our BRAND-NEW and improved pay package that ALL CDL-A OTR Company Truck Drivers qualify for! Earn up to 55 CPM - Up to $2,400 Bi-Weekly Pay Other carriers ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. CDL A OTR Dry Van Truck Drivers - Up to $2,200/wk - Home Every 14-21 Days

🏛️ Crum Trucking

📍 Andover, MN

💰 $2,200 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Join Crum's Specialized Dispatch Board & Haul clean, finished equipment on custom J-Track dry van trailers to our customers dealer network & direct ship locations. All loads are pre-loaded ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Cambridge News Beat

Cambridge News Beat

Cambridge, MN
19
Followers
176
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Cambridge News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anoka, MN
City
Fridley, MN
City
East Bethel, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
Maple Grove, MN
City
Coon Rapids, MN
City
Cambridge, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Nursing#Truck Drivers#Totalmed Staffing#Solo Team#Home Weekly#Daily Dedicated Routes#Busy Legal Dept#Asap#Vivian#Onestaff Medical#Cdl#Cpm#Bi Weekly Pay#Otr Dry Van Truck#Crum Trucking Andover
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes might claim abusive relationship in Theranos fraud trial

Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes could argue at her upcoming criminal fraud trial that she was in a decade-long abusive relationship with former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani that left her under his control during the period in which the government alleges the two blood-testing executives committed a massive fraud, newly revealed court records show.

Comments / 0

Community Policy