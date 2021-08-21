Hiring Now: These roles are open in Cambridge

(CAMBRIDGE, MN) Companies in Cambridge are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Cambridge:

1. Travel Nurse RN - PACU - Post Anesthetic Care - $3,195 per week

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN PACU - Post Anesthetic Care for a travel nursing job in Coon Rapids, Minnesota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: PACU - Post Anesthetic Care

2. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/21/2021, Top Pay, Great Benefits

U.S. XPRESS IS HIRING SOLO & TEAM DRIVERS Home Weekly or Daily Dedicated Routes Available Up to $12,000 in First Year Bonuses Apply Now! DEDICATED DRIVERS Opportunities may be available with SIGN-ON ...

3. Corporate Governance Paralegal

High End Outdoor Consumer Goods Company seeks a Corporate Governance Paralegal to join Busy Legal Dept This Jobot Job is hosted by: Kevin Ross Are you a fit? Easy Apply now by clicking the "Apply Now ...

4. Fabrication Finisher And Assembler - $19/20, Starts ASAP

**Description:** Employees will start out working on an assembly line, learning the products that the company makes. This might involve doing simple mechanical assembly. As they become proficient in ...

5. Transfer Driver - $19.25 Per Hour!

JOB SUMMARY: Grow with our family as a Transfer Driver at our Ashley HomeStore Distribution Center in Fridley, MN! Do you enjoy driving but want to be home every night? Do you enjoy being active and ...

6. Package Handler - Flexible Shifts in Maple Grove

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Shifts: Overnight, Early Morning, Day, Evening, Weekend Location: Maple Grove, MN Hourly pay rate: Up to $18 ...

7. Food Sample Shift Manager - Hiring Now

CDS Senior Shift Supervisor Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services (CDS ...

8. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $2,731 per week

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Coon Rapids, Minnesota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department

9. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 08/21/2021, Earn Up to $2.4k Every 2 Weeks

Now Hiring CDL-A Truck Drivers! Introducing our BRAND-NEW and improved pay package that ALL CDL-A OTR Company Truck Drivers qualify for! Earn up to 55 CPM - Up to $2,400 Bi-Weekly Pay Other carriers ...

10. CDL A OTR Dry Van Truck Drivers - Up to $2,200/wk - Home Every 14-21 Days

Join Crum's Specialized Dispatch Board & Haul clean, finished equipment on custom J-Track dry van trailers to our customers dealer network & direct ship locations. All loads are pre-loaded ...