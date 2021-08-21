Cancel
Maxbass, ND

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Maxbass

Maxbass News Beat
Maxbass News Beat
(MAXBASS, ND) Companies in Maxbass are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Maxbass:


1. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $3,402 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Minot, ND

💰 $3,402 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Host Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN ICU - Intensive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Minot, North Dakota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ICU - Intensive Care Unit

2. Clinic Intake Specialist, Customer Service - Veterans

🏛️ Maximus

📍 Minot, ND

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Clinic Intake Specialists supporting the Veterans Evaluation Services (administered by Maximus) make an impact everyday by assisting providers and veterans on exam days in any manner needed. Primary ...

3. Work At Home Bilingual Sales Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Minot, ND

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

4. Remote Customer Service Rep (Concierge)

🏛️ SYKES

📍 Minot, ND

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job description Concierge Service Team At SYKESHome, we help people one caring interaction at a time - that includes you! As a remote based Customer Service Rep for SYKES Concierge Service Team, you ...

5. Financial Professional

🏛️ New York Life

📍 Minot, ND

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Financial Professional The Financial Professional position is a client-based role where you run your own practice, but have the support of a Fortune 100 company. As a Financial Professional with New ...

6. Conductor Trainee - Minot, ND

🏛️ Canadian Pacific Railway

📍 Minot, ND

💰 $44 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

* Req ID: 85964 * Department: Operations Southern Division * Job Type: Full-Time * Position Type: Union * Location: Minot, North Dakota * Compensation Rate: $36.90-$44.50/hour * % of Travel: 80-90

7. Line Cook

🏛️ Applebee's Minot

📍 Minot, ND

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Applebee's Line Cook $14-16/hr DESCRIPTION: * Flexible Schedule * Health Insurance Available after 60 days (if over 30 hours per week) * Daily Access to 50% of earned wages * OT Available Be a Great ...

8. Long Haul Open Deck Truck Driver

🏛️ M&D Transport

📍 Minot, ND

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

M&D Transport (based out of Mokena, IL) handles Full and LTL loads on Reefers, Step Deck Flatbeds or Conestogas. We are looking for qualified Regional and OTR drivers to join our team. We offer ...

9. Fuel Transport Driver (Watford City, ND)

🏛️ Rolfson Oil

📍 Minot, ND

💰 $28 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

IMMEDIATE OPENINGS IN WATFORD CITY, ND! Benefits and Perks * Starting at $28/hour * Basic Life Insurance, Long Term Disability Insurance, and AD&D Insurance offered at no cost * Supplemental Life ...

10. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $2,965 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Minot, ND

💰 $2,965 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Minot, North Dakota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department

