Hiring Now: These roles are open in Graham

(GRAHAM, TX) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Graham.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Graham:

1. GENERAL MANAGER

🏛️ Personnel Services

📍 Graford, TX

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

GENERAL MANAGER Monday - Friday 8:00 am - 5:00 pm JOB SUMMARY The General Manager is responsible for the operation and maintenance of the water distribution system, water production, and for the ...

2. CDL A Company Driver

🏛️ Hawk Transportation

📍 Bryson, TX

💰 $1,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING COMPANY DRIVERS NOW SEEKING COMPANY DRIVERS FOR OUR REGIONAL DEDICATED RUNS | DRIVERS GUARANTEED $1,400 PER WEEK & CAN MAKE MORE! Apply now or call a recruiter today at (855) 657-2371 BENEFITS ...

3. Bookkeeper

🏛️ Elwood Staffing

📍 Graham, TX

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Bookkeeper Pay: $15.00 /hour Maintain chart of accounts by verifying, allocating, and posting transactions. Balance subsidiary accounts by reconciling entries. Budget setup and reporting. Maintain ...

4. Restaurant Team Member- 1228 State Highway 16 S (Graham, TX) - Unit # 425

🏛️ Whataburger

📍 Graham, TX

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description Our Restaurant Team Members are responsible for ensuring each customer enjoys an amazing experience. It starts with hot, freshly-prepared products, always using the highest quality ...

5. Farm/Ranch Hand

🏛️ Scenic Point Land & Cattle

📍 Graham, TX

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

All Farm & Ranch hand duties. Feed Truck & Feed business experience a plus. Our operations is a vertically integrated Agriculture Business. We are made up of several operations. FMC Feeds & Supply ...

6. Production

🏛️ Elwood Staffing

📍 Graham, TX

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Production Pay: $15.00 /hour Various positions and shifts available, packing, press, extruding, shipping and receiving. Lots of overtime available. Day shift: $15.00 Night Shift: 15.00 Company ...

7. Class A CDL Company Driver ($30 per hour) ⛰️

🏛️ Chalk of Texas

📍 Graham, TX

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Chalk Mountain is hiring Class A CDL Truck Drivers for runs in West Texas. Earn $30 an hour driving for the industry's #1 oilfield trucking job plus a $3,000 Sign on Bonus. Runs will be out of our ...

8. CDL-A Independent Contractor OTR Truck Driver - Now Hiring

🏛️ Dart

📍 Graham, TX

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Drive Like A BOSS With Dart's Independent Contractor OTR Truck Driving Opportunities! Top Earners Make $200,000+ Per Year! IT'S TIME TO OWN YOUR OWN TRUCK and Highway Sales has an unbeatable Lease ...

9. CDL A Truck Driver

🏛️ Hogan Transportation

📍 Graham, TX

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

What's it like driving for Hogan? Think road trips, but you get paid and control the music. With over 100 years of experience, we understand what drivers need and want; dedicated routes, predictable ...

10. CDL-A OTR Company Truck Driver - Now Hiring

🏛️ Dart

📍 Graham, TX

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Introducing Our BRAND-NEW And Improved Pay Package That ALL CDL-A OTR Company Truck Drivers Qualify For! Other carriers talk about what's "new" but Dart has been PAYING BETTER and OFFERING MORE for ...