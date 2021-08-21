Work your own schedule — these jobs set their own hours in Joliet

(Joliet, IL) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Joliet-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.



1. Retail Associates - Part Time and Full Time

🏛️ Walmart

📍 Morris, IL

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Whether you're interested in full-time or part-time, cashier or management, you'll discover more than a job at Walmart. This is a place where you can really make a difference in the lives of our ...

2. GovTemps - Lemont, IL - Part-time Admin Assistant

🏛️ GovHR USA, GovTempsUSA

📍 Lemont, IL

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

GovTempsUSA is seeking qualified candidates to fill a 20-30/hour per week position of Administrative Assistant at the Village of Lemont. The successful candidate will be a contracted employee of ...

3. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to $300/Day + No-Touch

🏛️ Dart - DEX Part Time

📍 Joliet, IL

💰 $300 daily

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Ready for a New Local Part-Time Truck Driving Opportunity? Home Daily, Earn Up to $300/Day, Paid Orientation & More! Paid Vacation & Great Benefits! Our Part-Time Opportunities Include: * Home Daily

4. Part-Time Delivery Job - Earn up to $22/hr

🏛️ Shipt

📍 Lockport, IL

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Shipt is a membership-based marketplace that helps people get the things they need, like fresh produce and household essentials, from stores they trust. Help people save time and have fun while you ...

5. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Joliet, IL

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...