Vidalia, GA

Work remotely in Vidalia — these positions are open now

Vidalia News Flash
 8 days ago

(Vidalia, GA) From blasting the music to being able to sit in your favorite chair — or even working on the couch! — working remotely gives you flexibility that's hard to find in an office setting. These companies are hiring remote workers today.

1. Remote Insurance Sales - OUR LEADS CALL YOU #ARG1

🏛️ The Senior Life Group 34

📍 Swainsboro, GA

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

It's no doubt that 2020 has been a challenging year for all of us. But if you are searching for a fresh start and an amazing opportunity to turn your life around, Senior Life has your answer. In 2021 ...

2. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Vidalia, GA

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

3. Work At Home Bilingual Account Executive - Retention

🏛️ DISH

📍 Vidalia, GA

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

4. Full Stack Developer - REMOTE

🏛️ Optello

📍 Baxley, GA

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are a membership organization dedicated to the promotion and sustainable growth of disc golf. Our mission is to develop disc golf into a globally recognized competitive sport and recreational ...

