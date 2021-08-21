Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Clearlake

(CLEARLAKE, CA) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Clearlake.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Clearlake:

1. Travel Nurse - RN - TELE - Telemetry - $6685 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Clearlake, CA

💰 $6,685 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CareerStaff Unlimited is seeking an experienced Telemetry Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Clearlake, CA. Shift: 3x12 hr days Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 8 weeks Pay: $6685 ...

2. Need CDL Truck Driver, 08/21/2021, Average $63,251/Year, $5k Sign-On

🏛️ TWT Refrigerated Service

📍 Upper Lake, CA

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Refrigerated Truck Drivers Average $63,251 Yearly - $5K Sign-On Bonus Offer - Excellent Benefits Now Hiring For: * Experienced CDL-A Drivers * Regional Routes Available * Great Home ...

3. Travel Physical Therapist - $1949.4 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Clearlake, CA

💰 $1,949 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking an experienced Physical Therapist for an exciting Travel Allied job in Clearlake, CA. Shift: 5x8 hr days Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $1949.4 / Week ...

4. Senior Diesel Maintenance Technician

🏛️ Solid Waste of Willits

📍 Lakeport, CA

💰 $32 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Solid Wastes of Willits (SWOW) is a locally based leading waste management and recycling solution company. We are working to provide the communities we serve with leading urban recycling diversion ...

5. Autobody Tech

🏛️ Pilgrim

📍 Finley, CA

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Need help from prep to paint to metal work and anything associated with custom and restorations of autos

6. Cashier

🏛️ Park View Market

📍 Clearlake, CA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Description: We have FT positions open for a Cashier/Stock Person. Position requirements include processing sales transactions & stocking products. Employees must maintain a positive and ...

7. Customer Service Sales Representative

🏛️ Jerry Vestesen District Office

📍 Lakeport, CA

💰 $18 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our office is expanding and we are looking to hire the right individual to join our outstanding customer service team. We are currently seeking to fulfill a full-time position. Our Customer Service ...

8. Refrigeration Service Technician

🏛️ Refrigeration Technology Inc.

📍 Middletown, CA

💰 $50 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for two refrigeration service technicians with experience with water chillers and glycol chillers . We Design, Build , Install and Service Refrigeration systems for wineries in the ...

9. Armed Security Officer

🏛️ DSR Security

📍 Lakeport, CA

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking an Armed Security Officer to become an integral part of our team. The selected individual will patrol and secure assigned premises as well as identify risks to community members

10. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $3,672 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Clearlake, CA

💰 $3,672 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MedPro Healthcare Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Clearlake, California. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date